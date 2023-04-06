Before one Waunakee Community High School teacher began her career in education, friends and family attempted to dissuade her due some of the challenges and difficulties teachers face.
But as someone who loves her job, she now wants to encourage others to follow in her footsteps.
“People are told not to go into education, but there’s so much joy in my job,” business education teacher Maggie Heck said. “I’m teaching students not to listen to the naysayers. Kids need teachers.”
Heck is the co-advisor of a new student organization at the high school, the Future Educators Club, along with special education teacher Sarah Duhr.
“We saw a need,” Heck said. “Education is a job that is really important, but lacking people going into that career field.”
“We had all these kids talking about going into education, so I decided we needed a club,” Heck added. “Our goal is having kids wanting to pursue education, make the kids interested in education and find their way there.”
This is Heck’s second year at the high school, where she teaches a career class, and is also a co-advisor for Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA).
“I think sometimes education gets a bad rep, but teaching is hard,” she said, so she started the club to “show the cool things that come along with education.”
There are 22 members, which Heck said was “pretty cool” for the it’s inaugural year. Freshman through senior members are all connected by their interest working in schools in some capacity whether as teachers, social workers, counselors, or psychologists.
“Being a part of this club has allowed me to network with like-minded individuals who share the same passion for education,” member Zachary King said. “The impact of the club already touches the future generations with the outwork in the community our club actively engages in, like elementary reading, local fundraisers, and student teacher apprenticeships. Without this club I would not feel the same way about a career in education, so I attribute that to our amazing Club advisors Ms. Heck and Ms. Duhr. They make being a student so fun you want to become a teacher.”
Heck first pitched the idea to school administrators last spring, and was able to launch it when this school year began in autumn.
“They were very supportive, they said, ‘make it happen, we’re in,’” she said.
Apart from Heck and Duhr as co-advisors, there are also four student officers.
“The Future Educators Club has had the impact on me to find a job to help the future generations,” high school junior and one of the club’s officers Harrison May said. “I have been surrounded by teachers in the sense that both of my parents are educators."
When May learned about the club, she thought she might want to go into field, May said.
"I have met some great people from the club and made some new friends,” May added.
The group meets once a month during Contact Time, which is similar to homeroom.
Inspiring tomorrow's educators
At meetings, guest speakers come to meetings to share about their experiences in education and why they are passionate about their jobs. Heck hopes that when things get hard for students pursuing careers in education, all of the reasons they’ve heard to do the job will stick with them.
“It’s important that they get something out of it,” Heck said. “After some of our guest speakers, they have said, ‘thank you so much, that is what I needed to hear today.’ They are really passionate about being here.”
During its first year so far, in addition to hearing from guest speakers, the group observed Future Teacher Day, toured education programs at colleges such as University of Wisconsin-Stout and UW-Madison, and participated in Educators Rising Wisconsin—another org for high school students to explore careers and opportunities in education.
“We’re immersing them in different campuses that they might not otherwise have had the opportunity to go to,” Heck said.
A goal of the club is to connect students with existing Career and Technical Education opportunities in the district, such as the teacher internship, which allows students to partner with teachers and intern at the elementary or intermediate school to provide classroom support, while earning high school credit.
The group also participates in community service projects, such as a school supply drive, where the students placed a collection box at each school to gather items for making supply kits to send to hospitals and schools in need.
“I’m very proud of what we’ve done so far, it’s been very impactful,” Heck said. “What I am most proud of is that Sarah and I have created this space for kids with the same interest in and passion for their future jobs—a place for students who are passionate about working with kids. I think that’s really special.”
Thanks to a recent grant the club recently received, it will be able to expand its activities.
The Future Educators Club has been awarded a $3,000 grant from By Youth for Youth. This grant will be used to help fund more college tours and to purchase items for the school supply packets for schools and hospitals, as well as host an end of the year celebration.
Heck would also love to also get high school students into elementary classrooms for a reading buddy or crafting program.
“Something a little more hands-on in partnership with our other schools,” she said. “We’re just not there yet.”
Even though Heck feels there’s room to grow with the club, its charter members still seem happy with how this first year has gone.
“The Future Educators Club has had an enormous impact on me,” member Eleri Davis said, adding the members and advisors are supportive. “This club has really helped me figure out what it is like to be a teacher and has given me so many opportunities whether that is college tours, or giving me the resources to actually get into classrooms.”