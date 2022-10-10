Death Notice George Means Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Oct 10, 2022 Oct 10, 2022 Updated 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save George Means, Waunakee, born April 8, 1930, in Fulton, Missouri, died on Oct. 9, 2022, leaving behind a wife, Charlotte.Funeral services will be held at Meredith Funeral Home in Racine, Wisconsin, at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 16, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee Village Board OK's TIF request for Mill House Quilts building State Bank of Cross Plains announces merger Football: Oregon overwhelmed in homecoming win for Waunakee Waunakee schools celebrate 100 years of music education At Waunakee's FPC, interim pastor leads search for new leader Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads City of LM Legal Make-good Hometown News Superstar Bulletin