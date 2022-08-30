The Waunakee Community School District will see more than $500,000 in state funding as part of a $90 million investment into K-12 education announced Tuesday.
Gov. Tony Evers announced the funding as schools were set to open for the 2022-23 school year. It includes an additional $15 million to double the governor’s “Get Kids Ahead” initiative, aimed at providing mental health services in K-12 schools across Wisconsin, as well as $75 million to give district’s flexibility to meet staffing needs.
The $90 million investment is designed to help districts as they face staffing challenges, along with an increased need in student mental health service. It will also help districts with other challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The $75 million will be distributed on a per-pupil basis, with an additional $91.15 per student.
The announcement from the governor’s office notes that the funds will be flexible, providing districts with an extended timeline for their use over several school years.
It states they “can be used to retain and recruit talented educators and staff, address rising costs for supplies and services due to national inflation, defraying the cost of school bussing and providing direct support for kids in the classroom.”
In his State of the State Address earlier this year, Evers had announced a $15 million investment into the new “Get Kids Ahead” initiative to provide mental health support for students. Tuesday, the governor announced he had doubled that amount.
“Every public school district in the state is eligible to receive funds under the program to go toward providing direct mental healthcare, hiring and supporting mental health navigators, and providing mental health first aid and trauma-based care training, among other key needs to support student mental health,” the announcement states.
The press release from the governor’s office noted that Republicans in the Legislature rejected previous budget proposals in each biennium to invest in school-based mental health services, increased per-pupil and special education aids, and sparsity aid for rural school districts.
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue’s projection indicates the state will end the fiscal year with a more than $5 billion balance.
Waunakee schools will see two $64,896 installments from the "Get Kids Ahead" program, along with $376,773 to address staffing needs.