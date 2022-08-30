The Waunakee Community School District will see more than $500,000 in state funding as part of a $90 million investment into K-12 education announced Tuesday.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the funding as schools were set to open for the 2022-23 school year. It includes an additional $15 million to double the governor’s “Get Kids Ahead” initiative, aimed at providing mental health services in K-12 schools across Wisconsin, as well as $75 million to give district’s flexibility to meet staffing needs.