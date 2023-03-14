The 5th annual Big Bill Invitational basketball tournament raised over $58,000 for the UW Carborn Cancer Center.
Held Sunday, March 12, at Waunakee High School and Middle School, it exceeded the organizers' goal through online donations, team entry fees, raffle prize ticket sales, revenues from concessions, and players raising funds through a free throw pledge.
Andy Van Wie, began the tournament in memory of his father.
"‘Big Bill’ stood just over 6’7", but ask those who knew my dad, and it’s not the height they remember. He was a big guy, and his heart was even bigger. Outside of his family and friends, the thing that Bill loved most was basketball. He coached us kids, went to our games, and eventually, the games of his grandkids. It was that passion and commitment to the game that I wanted to honor after my dad lost his life to multiple myeloma in November 2017," Van Wie said.
For two years, Bill fought the disease and received treatment at the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Van Wie launched the Big Bill Invitational basketball tournament as a free event in early 2018 to honor him. Through donations and fundraising, it has raised over $115,000 for the UW Carbone over the past 5 years of fundraising, including the funds raised this year of 61,000 surpassing our $50,000 goal for the 2023 event.
The event is unique to any other tournament the kids play in, not only because 100% of the revenue go to a great cause (UW Carbone Cancer Center), but also because of the below features:
-No Admissions for Parents/Families/Friends
-Every Fan in attendance recieved a free bag of popcorn
-Championship games, and some bonus games, had a play by play commentator
-Championship games, and a couple bonus games, had a pre-game player announcement
-3 Point contest and awards for each Boy & Girls grade level
"That generosity – of individuals, of teams, and of communities – has stuck with me as we venture into the 5th year of the event. I’m extremely touched by the many people at previous tournaments who still remember my Dad, or the ones who share their own stories about loved ones; honoring them as we team up to battle against cancer," Van Wie said. "He was proud of his community growing up in Wisconsin Dells, and the business owners showed up strong to support the event. Being in the Waunakee community the past 17 years, I feel a similar sense of pride. Key Waunakee business owners, families, and players really stepped up to do their part in raising funds for a great cause."
Three 6th grade boys alone raised over $8,000 combined for UW Carbone, each raising more than $2,000 each through their free throw pledges; Mason Bauer, Connor Lavold, and Will Dama, with Mason Bauer leading the way.