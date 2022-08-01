A Dane County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant and sergeant, along with their two squad cars, were struck by a vehicle as they were investigating a shooting in the area of Hwy. 12 and Hwy. 19 July 29.
Deputies were dispatched to the Town of Springfield intersection at about 8:48 p.m. Friday where an individual was struck by a bullet from another vehicle, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the report states. The sheriff’s office believes the incident stemmed from road rage, and investigators identified the suspect and located the weapon, the report notes.
As the shooting investigation was underway, the two law enforcement officers and their squad cars were struck. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle in that incident was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing injury.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Traffic Management Center reported that Hwys. 19 and 12 were closed for a duration while the investigations took place.
Detectives with the sheriff’s office are continuing to investigate the shooting. Witnesses with information are asked to contact the Dane County Communications Center nonemergency line at (608) 255-2345 or the Tips Line at (608) 284-6900.
A press release from the sheriff's office reminds drivers of Wisconsin’s Move Over Law, which was established to help safeguard law enforcement officers, emergency responders and road maintenance crews. It requires drivers to shift lanes or slow down to provide a safety zone for emergency vehicles and highway workers.