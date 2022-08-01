A Dane County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant and sergeant, along with their two squad cars, were struck by a vehicle as they were investigating a shooting in the area of Hwy. 12 and Hwy. 19 July 29.

Deputies were dispatched to the Town of Springfield intersection at about 8:48 p.m. Friday where an individual was struck by a bullet from another vehicle, according to a report from the sheriff’s office. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the report states. The sheriff’s office believes the incident stemmed from road rage, and investigators identified the suspect and located the weapon, the report notes.