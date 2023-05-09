A student attending Madison Country Day School in Waunakee has received a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship.
Rhea Rana of Verona was one of 2,500 Merit Scholar recipients chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding Finalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.
According to a news release from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, the scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.
"These Scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the Finalists and their high schools: the academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®); contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the Finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official," the news release notes.
Rana's probable career field is listed as medicine.