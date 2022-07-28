A Madison man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including one accusing him of being involved in a Waunakee burglary.

Daquan A. Thompson, age 18, faces three felony counts in Dane County Circuit Court, including party to a crime in the burglary in Waunakee. Others include operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, identity theft and misdemeanor theft as party to a crime.