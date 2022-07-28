A Madison man has pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including one accusing him of being involved in a Waunakee burglary.
Daquan A. Thompson, age 18, faces three felony counts in Dane County Circuit Court, including party to a crime in the burglary in Waunakee. Others include operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, identity theft and misdemeanor theft as party to a crime.
According to the criminal complaint, filed in Dane County Circuit Court July 17, a Waunakee officer responded to a report of a residential burglary on Sausalito Drive on Feb. 16, 2021, when a resident reported items taken from a vehicle parked in a closed garage, including two credit cards.
The cards were reportedly used at the Kwik Trip store on Water Wheel Drive around 12:03 and 12:07 a.m. without consent. Surveillance shows two suspects occupying a maroon Kia Sorento with the same license plate as a Kia Sorento reported stolen from Sun Prairie on Feb. 15, according to the criminal complaint. Officers identified Thompson from the surveillance, the complaint notes.
The Sausalito Drive resident also reported a black Victoria’s Secret backpack and brown Rosetti purse taken from a vehicle inside the garage, along with the credit cards. According to the complaint, those items were discovered in a stolen vehicle recovered by the Sun Prairie Police department.
Circuit court records show the case cross-referenced with others involving burglary and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s. A status conference is set for Aug. 23.