A Madison man is facing one felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer after allegedly passing a Waunakee police squad car then driving at speeds of 110 to 118 mph in the city in an attempt to flee.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court:
On Aug. 10 the Waunakee officer observed a silver Dodge Charger with tinted windows and expired registration plates pass her fully marked squad car on Hwy. 113 heading east. The car was registered to Maurice R. Jenkins, age 24, who was later arrested and charged.
The officer activated the emergency lights and siren and pursued Jenkins toward Madison as he attempted to elude her. She “observed the defendant pass a dump truck on the right shoulder of the roadway, putting more vehicles between her and the defendant,” the complaint states.
When those vehicles pulled over to the shoulder, Jenkins was reportedly traveling at 110 mph then sped up to 118 mph.
The police officer then slowed down and deactivated the lights and siren and then was told by Madison police that the suspect vehicle was parked, without the driver inside, at 507 Northport Drive. On Aug. 16, working with a Madison police officer, the Waunakee officer obtained flash drives containing surveillance from Aug. 10 at 12:19 p.m., minutes before the officer ended the pursuit. The footage showed the silver Dodge Charger traveling into the lot and around to the rear of the building, pulling into a stall and hitting a curb, then the occupant exiting.
The officer emailed pictures from the surveillance to Jenkins’ parole officer, who confirmed his identity.
A preliminary trial has been set for Dec. 8. If convicted, Jenkins would face a maximum fine of $10,000 or up to a 3 ½-year sentence, along with a six-month revocation of driving privileges.