Madison man accused of stealing $18,000 mower from Waunakee business

A Madison man faces felony theft charges along with misdemeanor bail jumping stemming from a police investigation that alleges he stole an Exmark Lazer zero-turn lawn mower valued at $17,999 in September.

According to a criminal complaint, local police responded to a Waunakee business that reported the mower missing on Sept. 18, 2022. Police reportedly identified a vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, and a trailer, owned by Paul J. Ascher, age 36, of Madison, from the business’ video surveillance. An identical vehicle and trailer were present at the defendant’s residence in Madison, according to the court document.

