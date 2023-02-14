A Madison man is making his initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court this week for allegedly stealing a Hyundai Sonata from the Centennial Park parking lot in June.
Tommie L. West, age 19, is facing a felony charge for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
According to the criminal complaint, a Waunakee detective responded to a report of the missing vehicle on June 28, 2022. The car was believed to have been stolen between 9 p.m. the evening prior and 6:25 a.m. that day.
The vehicle’s owner still had possession of her keys. Glass found where the vehicle was parked indicated that the window was smashed to gain entry.
At 12:12 p.m., Waunakee police received a report of a wallet stolen from a vehicle parked on W. Second Street.
Two hours later, Madison police responded to the Reston Heights Park area in Madison for a report of a male, approximately 20 years old, walking with a handgun. As the officers checked the area, they discovered a gray Hyundai Sonata without license plates that they learned was reported stolen on Jane 22 from the 600 block of W. Main Street in Sun Prairie.
That Hyundai had a broken out rear passenger window with steering wheel damage. West was in the driver’s seat, along with the wallet reported stolen in Waunakee, according to the complaint, and West was arrested.
The Hyundai reportedly stolen from Waunakee was recovered in the parking lot of 585 Moorland Road in Madison. Its rear driver’s side window was also smashed, the steering wheel column was disassembled, and a screwdriver was found under the seat, according to the criminal complaint.
The Waunakee detective obtained a search warrant for two facebook accounts used by the defendant. Messages of the account included a phone number associated with the defendant in police records.
Also, messages allegedly linked West with the theft of the two vehicles.
“At around 1:06 a.m., the defendant wrote to a different person stating, “Just grabbed new wheel. At 6:04 a.m., the defendant wrote to another person, ‘In a fat beam,” and ‘Hyundai,’” the complaint notes.
After obtaining a search warrant for phone records, police could track West to the area during the time the vehicles were stolen.
If convicted, West could face six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000.