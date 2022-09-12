A Madison man is facing a number of drug charges, including two felony counts of intent to deliver a narcotic and an amphetamine, after a traffic stop on Waunakee’s Main Street Waunakee police stopped a driver traveling with no headlamps on at 1:40 a.m. June 19, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint, police observed a driver later identified as Nathanial Arthur, age 47, traveling eastbound with only the running lights illuminated and conducted a traffic stop at an East Main Street parking lot.
The officer reported smelling the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and noticed “a half-smoked blunt sitting in the console cup holder,” the complaint states.
Police observed that Arthur’s license had been revoked. When the officer asked if any other drugs were in the vehicle, the defendant said no, according to the complaint. The officers asked the defendant to step out of the vehicle, and after the defendant allegedly stated there was “just a little bit of marijuana and it was stuffed somewhere in the center console,” police did a search and located a Ziplock bag, along with an orange prescription pill bottle containing multiple bags with different pills, the criminal complaint states.
Other bags were allegedly located, as well, with pills including some the officer knew to be a form of Oxycodone or a form of counterfeit pill derived from Oxycodone, according to the criminal complaint.
Another Waunakee police officer arrived on the scene and continued to search the vehicle, allegedly locating MDMA, marijuana and a large quantity of unused sandwich bags associated with packaging drugs for sale.
Police questioned a passenger in the vehicle who denied any knowledge of the drugs.
According to the complaint, testing of the pills identified them as Oxycodone and the stimulant Adderall, and others tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. A white powdery substance tested positive for cocaine, with a total of 3.2 grams found, the complaint states.
Middleton police turned Nathaniel Arthur’s phone over to Waunakee police, who reportedly found text messages containing conversations about drug deals dating back to April 1.
Arthur had previously been charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics on March 17. He was also been charged in 2020 with child abuse, with a condition of his release being not to commit any new crimes.
In addition to one count of possession with intent to deliver narcotics - Oxycodone, one count of possession with intent to deliver amphetamine - Adderall, one count of intent to deliver THC, Arthur also faces one count of possession of cocaine and two counts of felony bail jumping.
Arthur will make his initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court on Sept. 22.