A Madison man is facing a number of drug charges, including two felony counts of intent to deliver a narcotic and an amphetamine, after a traffic stop on Waunakee’s Main Street Waunakee police stopped a driver traveling with no headlamps on at 1:40 a.m. June 19, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, police observed a driver later identified as Nathanial Arthur, age 47, traveling eastbound with only the running lights illuminated and conducted a traffic stop at an East Main Street parking lot.