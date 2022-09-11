Meeting set on Hwy. M expansion project in Westport

A public involvement meeting on the expansion of Hwy. M in the Town of Westport has been set for 5 p.m. Sept. 20 at Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 Hwy. M.
The Dane County Highway and Transportation Department, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and KL Engineering, Inc. are continuing the design for the expansion of that road M between Oncken Road and STH 113 in the Town of Westport. A brief presentation will be given at 5:30 p.m.
The proposed improvements include:
- Expansion of the roadway from the two-lane section to a four-lane section with an urban median from Oncken Road to Willow Road
- Resurfacing of the roadway from Willow Road to STH 113
- Improvements to intersections.
- An additional bridge over Six Mile Creek, reconstruction of the existing bridge and expansion of the existing Dorn Creek box culvert.
- An off-road, multi-use trail connecting Governor Nelson State Park to State Hwy. 113.
This meeting is being held to provide details regarding the project status and to inform the impacted property owners of the real estate acquisitions process. Representatives from Dane County and the project team and real estate acquisition staff will be available to discuss project details, address comments, and answer questions. Displays showing the proposed improvements in the project corridor will be available for viewing.
The meeting location is handicapped accessible. Citizens who are hearing impaired and require an interpreter may request one by contacting the Wisconsin Department of Transportation at least three working days prior to the meeting via the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial 711).
For more information about the project, contact Gerry Schmitt, P.E., KL Engineering, Project Manager