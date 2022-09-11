 Skip to main content
Meeting set on Hwy. M expansion project in Westport

Project location

The project will span along Hwy. M from Oncken Road to Hwy. 113.

A public involvement meeting on the expansion of Hwy. M in the Town of Westport has been set for 5 p.m. Sept. 20 at Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 Hwy. M. 

The Dane County Highway and Transportation Department, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and KL Engineering, Inc. are continuing the design for the expansion of that road M between Oncken Road and STH 113 in the Town of Westport. A brief presentation will be given at 5:30 p.m.

