Low participation among students taking standardized tests has affected the overall results for the Waunakee district, along with preparation for college admission exams such as the ACT and SAT, and weakened the district’s ability to measure student achievement, according to a report delivered at the Waunakee Board of Education’s Oct. 10 meeting.
Tim Schell, the district’s director of secondary curriculum and development, presented the spring 2022 State Assessments summary, noting that in 2015-2016, no opt-out provision existed for the 9th and 10th grade students, unlike in the past two years. The report demonstrated the drop in the number of students scoring proficient or above in math and English Language Arts (ELA).
“This moved to a range of 11-14% non-participation in the three years leading into the pandemic, 36% non-participation in 2021 and almost 30% non-participation in 2022,” Schell said. “So when you see these drops in proficiency that are running 10%, 20% sometimes 25%, we do have to take the non-participation rates in mind.”
School board President Joan Ensign asked if the opt-out provision is a concern and how the district could encourage more participation.
The longer exams do prepare students for the ACT test, which are three-hour assessments, Schell said.
“The other thing is, we educate students, but we’re a school system,” he said, adding the testing data informs educators on focus areas.
“Now, in the high school in particular, which is really where this is something that’s happening, this high level of non-participation, we don’t give local assessments,” he said.
Elementary students have a local standardized assessment, but for high school students, the Aspire ACT results provide the only data. With such high numbers of students opting out, nearly one third of the data is unavailable, according to Schell.
The drop in participation begins in 8th grade and increases in 9th and 10th grade, he said.
National ranking sites also consider test scores when rating school districts, Schell said.
Waunakee’s scores are still above the state average and rank second in Dane County, according to Schell’s report. It still shows Waunakee as a high-performing district overall. Only one other Dane County district – Middleton-Cross Plains – had a higher composite average score.
Among districts statewide with similar populations, Waunakee’s scores placed fifth.
Schell’s report also noted strong ELA and math scores for students in grades 3-8 on the Forward exam. Aspire results were also strong for 9th and 10th grades who tested. And 11th graders taking the ACT performed well, too.
Schell’s report notes areas for further attention. In addition to the low test participation at the secondary level, it shows a decline in ACT average scores and the percentage of students meeting benchmarks.
“This is something that we are actively working on, and we have a few areas we are testing this year. We also are reviewing our benchmark data outside of Dane County,” he said.
The last area of concern was achievement gaps among the student populations.
“The pandemic effects for some groups, particularly our students receiving free or reduced lunch, that gap was probably the gap that was widened the most over the pandemic,” Schell said, adding that lower income students were affected disproportionately during the pandemic. A similar gap was seen among students with disabilities.
The scores showed declines in ELA scores, in particular.
“We are going to be doing a review of what is going on with our writing performance,” Schell said, adding that the ACT plus writing exam that students take today is part of the state ELA proficiency standards.
The English subject test on the ACT, not the reading but the composition, is a concern, Schell said, adding that educators will look at writing assessments, particularly at grammar and mechanics, for areas to concentrate on during the instructional process.
Mark Hetzel, another school board member, asked about the numbers of students with scores below the proficient level. In grades 3-8 ELA, 43 percent of the students had scores below proficiency, he said.
Since the pandemic, the district has seen a need for remediation, and the added interventionist staffing has been appreciated, Schell said.
He added that Wisconsin has raised the bar in proficiency levels since these assessments were implemented about 12 years ago.
“Anytime you set the cut score at that height, you will have a significant number below,” Schell said. But he added that the district is seeing more students in need of support.