ACT summary

This chart shows the percentages of students who took the ACT meeting college and career readiness benchmarks.

Low participation among students taking standardized tests has affected the overall results for the Waunakee district, along with preparation for college admission exams such as the ACT and SAT, and weakened the district’s ability to measure student achievement, according to a report delivered at the Waunakee Board of Education’s Oct. 10 meeting.

Tim Schell, the district’s director of secondary curriculum and development, presented the spring 2022 State Assessments summary, noting that in 2015-2016, no opt-out provision existed for the 9th and 10th grade students, unlike in the past two years. The report demonstrated the drop in the number of students scoring proficient or above in math and English Language Arts (ELA).