As Pastor Luis Velasquez settles into his new role leading the Crossroads United Methodist Church congregation, he said he hopes the church can continue to expand and “live up to its name” as a place where people from different backgrounds find their lives intersect.

“One of the things that captures me in terms of ministry is that we’re all children of God,” Velasquez said. “We’re all different, but we’re just one body. We’re one community, very diverse, but we can still come together; we can still gather together as a community.”