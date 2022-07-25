As Pastor Luis Velasquez settles into his new role leading the Crossroads United Methodist Church congregation, he said he hopes the church can continue to expand and “live up to its name” as a place where people from different backgrounds find their lives intersect.
“One of the things that captures me in terms of ministry is that we’re all children of God,” Velasquez said. “We’re all different, but we’re just one body. We’re one community, very diverse, but we can still come together; we can still gather together as a community.”
Velasquez became pastor at the church on Hogan Road officially on July 1, when his predecessor, Scott Walters, retired after 42 years of ministry.
Velasquez, 31, has served as a youth minister and a missionary for congregational development.
He said he wanted to be part of the church early on, when he was living in rural Georgia and his pastor encouraged the members to be active in the community. Velasquez began teaching guitar to those in neighborhoods with few opportunities and formed soccer teams.
Soccer is another of his passions, he said, and he continues to referee games.
During college, he began to teach Bible studies and was a community developer in rural Georgia around Cherokee County.
His decision to become a pastor took root when he presented at a migration conference in Stuttgart, Germany.
“There was an interest from the church to hear my story,” Velasquez said. At the time, Germany was experiencing a wave of immigrants from Africa.
“And, so, I shared my story of what we were doing in terms of hospitality, in terms of spiritual companionship for immigrants,” he said, adding people were moving to Georgia from Latin America, Africa and Europe.
He called the experience powerful, saying he felt God had called him to ministry, so he applied to seminaries afterwards and then attended Candler College of Theology at Emory University in Atlanta.
“God reminded me how faithful God had been in my journey as an immigrant, too, and called me to serve others in hospitality, welcoming, including everyone, no matter where they may come from, their ethnicity, their race, their sexual orientation, their ability status – just everyone,” he said.
Velasquez is originally from El Salvador and now has family there, in Italy and other parts of Europe.
Currently, Velasquez said he is listening to others in the Waunakee community, and asking how the church is known among community organizations.
“One of the things I'm asking is, do they know that we’re here, and who are we to them?” he said. He hopes to create relationships with others and let them know that the church is “ready to walk in whichever way they need or want us to,” he said.
In addition to a new job, Velasquez and his wife Nindik Celeste have a 4-month-old daughter, Lara. Nindik Celeste works part time now for Voces de la Frontera, providing resources for immigrants.
With all of the new beginning in his life, Velasquez said he is excited to see what God’s will will do.
“There are so many things happening in our world, so many divisions, so many crises that I think we can also just stand up for love, stand up for inclusivity, and stand up for justice,” he said.