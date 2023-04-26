While nearly 1 in 5 adults in the United States struggles with a mental health condition in a given year, more than half of them go without treatment, according to statistics reported on the Mental Health America website.
Yet, 12.2 percent of those adults reported they tried but were unable to find treatment, the site notes.
In Waunakee, a group of residents is trying to break down that barrier. The Waunakee IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access) is putting a spotlight on mental health during May, Mental Health Awareness month.
While the citizen group grew out of the Waunakee Community School District’s disbanded ad hoc Diversity Equity and Inclusion committee, Melanie Hill, one of the core members, said stigmas exist around mental health, and one of the Waunakee IDEA’s goals is to provide access.
“We’re just trying to break down barriers,” said Hill, school psychologist at Heritage Elementary School. “It’s just part of health care. Sometimes you’re going to struggle with mental health, and how do you get through those moments?”
Waunakee IDEA members are now rallying the community around Mental Health Awareness Month, encouraging them to wear green to acknowledge it on May 1. They’re contacting businesses asking them to turn on green lights or display a green ribbon to show their support, as well, Hill said.
To help support mental wellness, Waunakee IDEA members will post health tips from the Mental Health Awareness website on their Facebook page in May.
Hill said the theme this year is “Look around, look within,” and is focused on one’s environment.
“So, they’re really talking about, how do you set up a physical environment so it’s conducive to mental health?” Hill said.
Some suggestions might be related to organizing work tasks, or cleaning projects at home or finding colors, fabrics and textures to bring joy and serenity, Hill added.
“We’ll be posting every week seven suggestions about little things that you can tweak that will help maintain mental health,” she said.
And to foster access to treatment and care, Waunakee IDEA will raise awareness of the 988 number to call when overwhelmed.
“It’s like 911. If you’re having suicidal thoughts or are in a mental health crisis, you can call that number,” Hill said. The 988 suicide and crisis hotline also offers a chat option.
Another useful resource is the 211 number for resources such as access to food banks, or help with housing or health care, Hill added.
The Waunakee school district also has a strong student services department parents can turn to if they feel their child is struggling, Hill said, with school counselors, psychologists, nurses and social workers who can provide resources.