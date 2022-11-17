 Skip to main content
On student surveys, Waunakee parents will continue to opt kids out, rather than in

Waunakee Community School District parents will continue to see “passive consent forms” to fill out if they do not wish to have their child surveyed about private information.

Download PDF Notification of a Child's Participation in Survey Revealing Private Information

At the Nov. 14 meeting, the board of education approved keeping the policy in place, with the recommendation that administrators make clear to parents if a survey asks about information in one of eight Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment categories, such as sexual activity, income and other subjects. The passive consent form asks parents to contact the district only if they want their child to opt out of surveys, such as the Youth Risk Behavior Survey & Dane County Youth Assessment.

