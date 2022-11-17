On student surveys, Waunakee parents will continue to opt kids out, rather than in

At the Nov. 14 meeting, the board of education approved keeping the policy in place, with the recommendation that administrators make clear to parents if a survey asks about information in one of eight Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment categories, such as sexual activity, income and other subjects. The passive consent form asks parents to contact the district only if they want their child to opt out of surveys, such as the Youth Risk Behavior Survey & Dane County Youth Assessment.
Other surveys that ask students to reveal protected information and are funded by the U.S. Department of Education require a different consent process, wherein the parent provides consent, said Randy Guttenberg, district administrator.
Guttenberg said the policy committee forwarded no recommendation about this particular one and sought input from the board.
Teachers also survey their students frequently, Guttenberg said, as he listed a number of surveys related to other subjects such as building climate.
Members of the public expressed concern about the consent process, and one board member said parents may feel some of the questions are inappropriate.
But Michelle McGrath, who is project coordinator for the Waunakee Community Cares Coalition, advocated for the passive consent process. If parents were required to opt their students in to take the survey, fewer would likely participate, resulting in less data, she indicated.
The Waunakee Community Cares Coalition works to keep youth healthy and resilient. It formed a number of years ago, but using data from the Dane County Youth Risk Assessment Survey, members applied for and received a Drug Free Communities grant to fund McGrath’s position, she explained. That helps the coalition and the district to “tackle the challenges that are facing the youth in our community around drug and alcohol prevention and mental health,” McGrath said.
Without data from the Youth Risk Behavior Survey & Dane County Youth Assessment, the grant dollars would be compromised, she said.
Continuing with the passive consent is “simply doing our due diligence as a district to serve our young people,” McGrath said, adding that’s something the district’s youth deserve. The coalition works with the district to collect data requiring both active and passive consent, she added.
The second leading cause of death for adolescents is suicide, according to McGrath, who cited data from the most recent Dane County Youth Assessment.
“Seventy percent of our young women in the high school are experiencing a mental health challenge right now, including anxiety, depression and suicide ideation. Almost 20% of our youth population considered suicide in the past year; 66% of our seniors text while driving; and 29% of them use alcohol on a regular basis,” McGrath said.
Board members considered different ways of handling parental consent for surveys. Jack Heinemann noted that among the paperwork parents fill out at the beginning of the school year could be a form for parents to opt out of surveys.
But students take a number of surveys, according to Tim Schell, director of secondary curriculum and instruction.
“I’d ask you guys to be very clear about what surveys they would opt out of,” he said, adding that one might ask students to weigh in on the graduation song.
Other board members said providing information to parents about the surveys they’re opting out of would be important. Schell suggested that the district communicate with parents when a survey includes questions falling into the protective categories.
“I think that communication is really important,” said Katie Dotzler.
Ted Frey said some parents view the surveys as invasive, and each parent has their own definition of age appropriateness.
Heinemann said when questions ask about life beyond the school buildings, people become concerned.
The Dane county Youth Assessment does ask about home life, but it gives valuable information for the district, fellow board member Mark Hetzel said.
Two parents spoke out about the policy. One who said her eighth-grader told her about taking the survey and was upset to see questions related to sex. Other questions ask if parents drink and if they own a firearm. Another parent suggested a hyperlink to the survey be included in an email communication to parents with the opt-out form.
The motion to keep the policy in place passed on a 5-2 vote with Frey and Heinemann dissenting.