On Waunakee’s Main Street, renovation gives building new lease on life

The COVID-19 pandemic changed many workers' routines, as more companies began offering remote options and individuals left their jobs to start their own businesses.
That’s created a need for working spaces, one that Jennifer Hoege, who owns Hoege Consulting and Coaching, hopes her newly opened Waunakee Coworks helps to fill.
Hoege and her husband, Tim Hoege, own four properties in the Waunakee school district. They bought a building on Waunakee’s Main Street, just west of South Street in 2015, she said. Up until the remodel, 108 Main St. was leased as apartments. But when Hoege lost her job as COO at a Madison accounting and professional services firm after it downsized, she relaunched her own business.
At the same time, she saw a new use for the Main Street property both for her office and for others looking for office space.
She and Tim Hoege set out to completely remodel the building, gutting the main level and installing all new mechanicals and plumbing. Two tenants continue to rent the upstairs apartments.
What Hoege referred to as the “Swiss chalet” exterior has been replaced by new siding, and much of the exterior is now brick. Hoege said they wanted to remove the stucco, adding at one time it was popular for Waunakee Main Street building facades.
“We were one of the last ones to have it replaced,” Hoege said. The new brick facade is probably the thing most people comment on when they see the remodeled building, she added, and was recommended by the masonry contractor, TMH Masonry.
The remodeling gives the property new life.
“There’s a responsibility when you own a piece of property on Main Street to kind of keep it up and showcase what Waunakee is about,” Hoege said.
Already, Waunakee Coworks has its first tenant. Dan Muxfeld is renting one of the two smaller offices, where he will provide mental health first aid training. Two shared offices are also available, and Hoege runs her coaching and consulting business from another office.
The co-working space also can be used by those who want to be close to the community while their children are in school. All desks and chairs are provided, and the Main Street location ensures good exposure for businesses, Hoege pointed out.
A suite of mailboxes is also located to the rear of the building, and individuals can rent one of those, too.
The building features a small kitchen and break area, along with a shared space in front. As part of the remodel, the couple created new windows and enlarged the existing ones to invite in an abundance of natural lighting. A ramp is located from the rear parking lot, and the bathroom and kitchen are accessible to individuals with disabilities.
Hoege planned an open house on Aug. 18 from 3-7 p.m. to offer tours of the building.
Cowork tenants will work in the same suite as Hoege. She has specialized in change management, and can be hired as a part-time COO for small companies looking to grow. She holds an executive MBA from UW-Madison, and has her senior certified professional designation in human resources. In her last job, she led the marketing business development area and IT, she said. She also has her change management certification and a master’s certificate in project management.
“I have a pretty broad background in operations,” she said. Hoage said she is currently working on a year-long certification process for coaching to hone her skills and expects to finish in September.
The Hoeges’ children also operate their own businesses, and with the rental properties, the family members operate seven LLCs, she said.
Hoege has had fellow business owners stop in throughout the remodeling process, and she has future plans for the building.
“Eventually, I’d love to offer free networking events,” she said.