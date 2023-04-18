Though our lives have largely returned to normal since the COVID-19 pandemic forced us into quarantine, many have changed their habits. Some may go out to eat less than they used to and others may no longer attend church in person.
Many churches today offer online services, with pastors either hosting live streaming services or pre-recorded sermons. That’s made it difficult for some to quantify exactly how many people are attending services, but blogger Thom Rainer, founder and CEO of Church Answers, an online community and resource for church leaders, is studying the trend. One blog notes that median church attendance prior to the pandemic was 65; today it’s 55.
Another study by the Pew Research Center notes that a survey of Americans in November 2022 showed attendance habits have decreased somewhat.
In Wisconsin, it depends on the church.
“Many people say churches are coming back,” said Dan Schulz, community health program director with the Wisconsin Council on Church. “But it's about half as many as what they had before, so it’s really tough.”
Churches had lost attendance before the pandemic, Schulz said; COVID just exacerbated the situation.
That’s led pastors to find new ways to invite their members back. Rev. Glen Reichelderfer, interim past of First Presbyterian Church in Waunakee, said he’s taken a moment to speak directly to members watching services online also as a way to gauge the number of participants.
He’ll ask, “So if you’re out there, drop us a line,” he said.
Other churches have organized more in-person activities, Schulz said, like Bible studies or events for kids and families.
At Lodi United Methodist Church, the Rev. Peace Kim said the church has about 80% to 85% of its attendance in the pews as it did prior to the pandemic. Kim said he has tried to create a multi-sensory experience for the congregation “something that’s hard to catch when they attend services online.”
Kim said leading up to Easter services, he also encouraged members to attend in person and had about 200 in all for the two services. Still, Kim said offering live-streamed worship has been useful.
“I personally, as a minister, want to see people face-to-face, but I appreciate online attendance,” he said, noting it allows older and infirm members or younger members who are away to continue to worship.
The church has added more children’s activities for families, as well.
According to Schulz, most churches are continuing to offer worship online as well in person since the pandemic ended.
Pastors have adapted in other ways, too. Reichelderfer said his sermons became a little shorter when he began recording them and they include more from his personal life.
New precautionary measure at many churches include using fist-bumps instead of handshakes for fellowship greetings. Church meetings are also routinely virtual, Schulz added.
Online collections are also taken now, but whether the financial contributions are up to pre-pandemic levels depends on the church.
“Some are doing OK; some really struggle,” said Schulz, with the Wisconsin Council of Churches. “I think that's probably the case for more churches than not, that finances have gotten tighter.”
Kim believes offering smaller gatherings may be a way to keep congregants seeing one another in person, and he figures in those, too, when considering the membership.
“I try not to count the level of attendance and involvement only with Sunday worship,” he said.