Though our lives have largely returned to normal since the COVID-19 pandemic forced us into quarantine, many have changed their habits. Some may go out to eat less than they used to and others may no longer attend church in person.

Many churches today offer online services, with pastors either hosting live streaming services or pre-recorded sermons. That’s made it difficult for some to quantify exactly how many people are attending services, but blogger Thom Rainer, founder and CEO of Church Answers, an online community and resource for church leaders, is studying the trend. One blog notes that median church attendance prior to the pandemic was 65; today it’s 55.