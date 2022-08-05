July 22-28
July 22
Check property at 12:06 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Parkway.
Traffic arrest at 2:08 a.m. at E. Main and Bacon streets.
On-street parking complaint at 7:30 a.m. at Prospect Road.
On-street parking complaint at 8 a.m. at Dorn Drive and Henry Street.
Silent 911 call at 8:25 a.m. at Tara Lane.
On-street parking complaint at 11 a.m. at Monteray Lane.
Check property at 1:06 p.m. at Water Wheel Drive.
Juvenile complaint at 1:25 p.m. at Water Wheel Drive and Guinness Street.
Juvenile complaint at 2 p.m. at Simon Crestway and Peaceful Valley Parkway.
Disturbance at 3:55 p.m. at N. Century Avenue.
911 disconnect at 6:48 p.m. at Grant Street.
Disturbance reported at 9:05 p.m. a Shenandoah Drive.
Assist citizen at 9:45 p.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Check property at 11:54 p.m. at Stanford Drive.
July 23
Traffic arrest at 1:02 a.m. at E. Main and S. Madison streets.
Alarm at 1:21 a.m. at Quinn Drive.
Check property at 2:11 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Parkway.
Abandoned 911 call at 3:22 a.m. at N. Madison Street.
On-street parking complaint at 5:30 a.m. at Woodland Drive.
Traffic arrest at 9:24 a.m. at E. Main and Water streets.
Assist citizen at 9:34 a.m. at Eighth Street.
Assist citizen at 10:54 a.m. at E. Third and S. Madison streets.
Traffic arrest at 4:07 p.m. at Hwy. 19 and Hogan Road.
Assist citizen at 4:38 p.m. at Creek Edge Court.
Drug incident/investigation at 4:46 p.m. at E. Main and Marshall Drive.
Alarm at 6:29 p.m. at Bethel Circle.
Abandoned 911 call at 7:57 p.m. at Kilkenny Trail.
Traffic arrest at 10 p.m. at W. Main and O’Malley streets.
Threats complaint at 10:12 p.m. at E. Main Street.
Check property at 11:49 p.m. at Sunset Lane.
July 24
Check property at 12:38 a.m. at Vanderbilt Drive.
Safety hazard reported at 2:08 a.m. at Fourth Street.
Property found at 5:49 a.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Traffic arrest at 5:53 a.m. at W. Main and Fish streets.
Check property at 8:20 a.m. at Patrick Avenue.
Assist citizen at 10:02 a.m. at Legends Drive.
Traffic arrest at 10:03 a.m. at Quinn Drive and Ballweg Lane.
On-street parking complaint at 11:30 a.m. at Water Street.
Unintentional 911 call at 1:21 p.m. at Dartmouth Drive.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 1:55 p.m. at W. Main Street and N. Century Avenue.
Assist with vehicle lockout at 4:03 p.m. at W. Main Street.
Check person at 8:08 p.m. at Knightsbridge Road.
Check person at 11:39 p.m. at N. Century Avenue.
July 25
Check property at 1:23 a.m. at Parkview Circle.
Check property at 2:05 a.m. at Edgemere Court.
Check property at 2:54 a.m. at Dunwoody Lane.
Check property at 8:40 a.m. at Wexford Drive
On-street parking complaint at 8:45 a.m. at Seventh Street.
Check property at 9:40 a.m. at Lexington Way.
Accident with property damage at 10 a.m. at W. Main Street and N. Century Avenue.
Drug incident/investigation at 10:01 a.m. at E. Main and Bacon streets.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 11:04 a.m. at W. Main and Fish streets.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 11:39 a.m. at N. Madison Street and E. Verleen Avenue.
Disturbance at 3:28 p.m. at E. Verleen Avenue.
Assist citizen at 3: 53 p.m. at Tierney Drive.
Abandoned 911 call at 4:07 p;.m. at E. Main Street.
Check person at 4:12 p.m. at Fairbrook Drive.
Check person at 7:24 p.m. at Dorn Drive/
Check property at 9:32 p.m. at Water Wheel Drive.
Noise complaint at 10:42 p.m. at Manchester Crossing.
July 26
Property found at 3:42 a.m. at E. Main Street.
Traffic arrest at 7:02 a.m. at Peaceful Valley Parkway and Savannah Boulevard.
Traffic arrest at 7:35 a.m. at S. Division Street and Dover Drive.
Alarm at 8:33 a.m. at Baker Street.
Assist citizen at 11:20 a.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Assist citizen at 11:35 a.m. at N. Klein Drive.
Traffic arrest at 12:56 a.m. at W. Main and West streets.
Unintentional 911 call at 2:26 p.m. at W. Main Street.
Parking complaint on private property at 2:50 p.m. at Community Drive.
Check person at 3 p.m. at S. Century Avenue.
Accident with property damage at 5:17 p.m. at S. Century Avenue and Woodland Drive.
Check property at 5:39 p.m. at Walter Run and Golden Lane.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 9:05 p.m. at S. Madison and E. Third streets.
Abandoned 911 call at 10:19 p.m. at Kearney Way.
July 27
Check property at 12:26 a.m. at Limerick lane.
Check property at 12:39 a.m at Blue Ridge Trail.
Suspicious vehicle at 8:15 a.m. at E. Main Street.
911 call – playing with telephone at 2:26 p.m. at Tara Lane.
Unintentional 911 call at 6:35 p;.m. at Dorn Drive.
Property found at 7:32 p.m. at Kopp road.
Check property at 7:37 pm. At W. Main Street.
Stray animal at 7:56 p.m. at South Street.
Domestic disturbance at 9:13 p.m. at Shenandoah Drive/
Traffic complaint/investigation at 10:21 p.m. at Hanover Trail.
Check property at 11:05 p.m. at Vanderbilt Drive.
Check property at 11:16 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Parkway.
Check property at 11:36 p.m. at Richard Way.
Drug incident/investigation at 11:46 p.m. at Hwy. 113.
July 28
Traffic arrest at 1:28 a.m. at S. Century Avenue and Seventh Street.
Check property at 1:55 a.m. at W. Verleen Avenue.
Check property at 2:13 a.m. at Ireland Drive.
Check property at 2:28 a.m. at Sausalito Drive.
Check property at 2:41 a.m. at Raymond Road.
Check property at 2:55 a.m. at Ganser Drive.
Traffic incident t 8:05 a.m. at Quinn Drive.
Unintentional 911 call at 8:09 a.m. at Ashford Lane.
Check property at 8:14 a.m. at S. Division Street.
Check person at 8:52 a.m. at W. Main Street.
Accident with property damage at 9:50 a.m. at N. Century Avenue and W. Main Street.
Check person at 12:21 p.m. at N. Century Avenue.
Traffic complaint/investigation at 1:35 p.m. at Hwy. 19 and Hogan Road.
Check property at 3:31 p.m. at N. Madison Street.
Accident with property damage at 4:40 p.m. at S. Century Avenue.
Unintentional 911 call at 5:33 p.m. at Pleasant Valley Parkway.
Assist with K9 at 6:02 p.m. at Tennyson Lane.
Special event at 6:23 p.m. at S. Holiday Drive.
Accident with injuries at 7:25 p.m. at Simon Crestway and South Street.
Check property at 10 p.m. at Ireland Drive and Peaceful Valley Parkway.
Disturbance/unwanted person at 11:07 p.m. at Knightsbridge Road.
Check property at 11:43 p.m. at Sanford Drive.
Adult Citations
July 22
Migdael Rodriguez, Madison, operating without a valid license at E. Main and Bacon streets. Municipal court date set for Sept. 13.
July 23
Kefarah Burleigh, Waunakee, operating without a valid license and speeding at E. Main and S. Madison Streets. Municipal court date set for Sept. 13.
Linda Damon, Waunakee, failure to yield to pedestrian, bicycle, etc. at uncontrolled intersection at E. Main and Water streets. Municipal court date set for Sept. 13.
Elmis Portillo Requeno, Madison, operating a motor vehicle without insurance at Hwy. 19 and Hogan Road. Municipal court date set for Sept. 13.
William Sharp, Madison, open intoxicants in motor vehicle by driver and operating after suspension at E. Main Street and Marshall Drive. Municipal court date set for Sept. 13.
July 24
David Luzzio, Sun Prairie, non-registration of automobile at W. Main and Fish streets. Municipal court date set for Sept. 13.
Elvis Ramirez Barron, Waunakee, operating after suspension at Quinn Drive and Ballweg Lane. Municipal court date set for Sept. 13.
July 25
Ruby Reyes-Hathaway, Sandy, failure to yield for yield sign at W. Main and N. Century Avenue. Municipal court date set for Sept. 13.
Jmarr Willis, Madison, operating after suspension at E. Main and Bacon streets. Municipal court date set for Sept. 13.
July 26
Chou Chang, Madison, violation of red traffic signal and brakes to be maintained in working order at S. Century Avenue and Woodland Drive. Municipal court date set for Sept. 13.
Tre Deadwiler, Waunakee, operating after suspension at W. Main and West streets. Municipal court date set for Sept. 13.
Daniel Ramirez, Madison, operating without a valid license at Peaceful Valley parkway and Savannah Boulevard. Municipal court date set for Sept. 13.
Sara Sandberg, Sun Prairie speeding at S. Division Street and Dover Drive. Municipal court date set for Sept. 13.
July 27
Kentrell Webb, operating after suspension at Hwy. 113. Municipal court date set for Sept. 13.
July 28
Delia Hartman, operating without a valid license at S. Century Avenue and Seventh Street. Municipal court date set for Sept. 13.
Mary Lindley, Waunakee, failure to obey traffic sign/signal at N. Century Avenue and W. Main Street. Municipal court date set for Sept. 13.
Juvenile Citations
July 15
Operating a motor vehicle by permittee w. another person in the vehicle at E. Main and South streets. Municipal court date set for Aug. 9.
July 19
Waunakee juvenile, failure to stop for school bus at Woodbridge Trail and Lawton Lane. Municipal court date set for Aug. 9.
July 23
Waunakee juvenile, violation of graduated license restrictions at W. Main and O’Malley streets. Municipal court date set for Sept. 13.