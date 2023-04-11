After several months of planning, the student members of the Genders and Sexualities Alliance (GSA) at Waunakee Community High School looked forward to returning from the extended Easter weekend to host an LGBTQ Pride Week at the school. But that excitement was dashed after school last Thursday night when the student organizers were told that the week would not take place beginning April 10 as planned, but rather it would be delayed until April 24.
Over the holiday weekend, frustrations around what parents felt like had been conflicting reasons given for the two-week postponement and a lack of transparency behind what led to the decision fomented into planning a support rally outside the high school, which took place on Monday, April 10.
As students and staff arrived at the school that morning, a crowd of around 60 to 70 supporters lined up along the sidewalk holding signs with sentiments such as “you are seen,” “LGBTQ history is human history,” “we stand with the WSA GSA,” “people over politics,” “gay is not a bad word,” and “fairness is as important as kindness.”
At 10 a.m., the school’s communications email address sent a letter to parents from Principal Brian Borowski addressing the High School Pride Week postponement.
“This week was originally scheduled to be Pride Week at Waunakee Community High School. As part of the week, there was a component that was to be included in the Advisory classes. As a school district, we were not able to communicate and provide ample notice to our families. We have committed as a school district to provide advance notice when we make changes to our standard Advisory content,” the letter stated. “This morning, there were students, families, and community members who expressed their concerns publicly at Waunakee Community High School.”
Advisories are held on Mondays and are like homeroom, Borowski told the Waunakee Tribune. Student groups sometimes create educational presentations to show during Advisory. To align with its Pride Week observance, the GSA was creating a video.
Some families in the high school have requested to be kept informed and made aware of Advisory content that might be considered political or controversial.
Typically Borowski advises interested families on Fridays and fields any questions or calls that day. With there being no school on Friday, April 7, he said he would not have been able to communicate with parents properly. He told the Tribune that had there been school that Friday, he would not have made GSA postpone Pride Week.
“Part of what has been asked of us is to be transparent and provide communication,” he said. “Losing that Friday, I wasn’t sure how to accomplish that. With my commitment to communication to families and and my commitment to support GSA, I was in a challenging spot and had to make a decision, which did not come lightly. It was not a decision I enjoyed making. We have to meet the needs of a wide range of individuals, which is not an easy task.”
Generally the Advisories aren’t topics parents get too worked-up over, he said. But if anything is deemed too political, he discusses it with the student group and may ask for some changes to be made.
His communications regarding the Advisories are only sent to individual families who have asked to preview the presentations each week ahead of time, so Borowski send them.
Pride Week abutting Easter weekend created a “unique situation,” he said.
“We try to keep on track with these things, this was incredibly disappointing,” he said. “I didn’t feel like I was in a good position to do communicate with families, but the students had worked hard, and I value the work they had done. I support them. Pride can be a challenging week, obviously some people don’t necessarily support a Pride Week. For these students, that’s a challenge, these things are not easy. I wanted to make sure it’s clear to them that I support them, I support what they are doing, I admire them, I respect them, and I applaud their courage.”
Parental concerns
For some of the parents in the district, the school administration’s actions were more than just disappointing, they were a cause for concern.
Natasha Lutes, parent of three Waunakee high schoolers, said with the students first being told about the Pride Week postponement after school on Thursday and there being no school on Friday, there was no one at the school to talk to about a solution, which is the reason parents decided to hold a demonstration.
While she referred to the school’s Monday morning email as “PR” and having addressed the situation in “as generic of terms as possible,” she also acknowledged that the personal apology the GSA members received from Principal Borowski made them feel “seen, heard, and supported” by him, and that they feel hopeful something like this won’t happen again in future.
“It seems like he was in a really tough spot, but he seems to really care,” she said. “I wish this decision had not been made—I don’t personally think it was the best decision—but I also understand why he made it.”
As for the gathering of community members outside the school, she said it helped the students feel “a lot of joy after such a disappointment,” and see that people cared about them in the community.
The GSA’s presentation was set to list facts about LGBTQ marginalization throughout U.S. history, Lutes said.
“We can’t rewrite history, all history should be discussed in the schools,” she said. “High schoolers are at an age that they should be hearing all sides of history and be capable of being discerning. We’re getting ready to launch them into adulthood, we need them to understand everything that goes on in our world—the good, the bad, and the ugly.”
While the school has been accommodating parental requests to guard their students from certain topics, Lutes doesn’t believe parents should have the power to shut down an entire class for other students.
For some parents in the district, they’ve had enough with anti-LGBTQ viewpoints. Jessica Benish’s son Mars came out as transgender in intermediate school and she said Mars and LGBTQ friends of his faced “hateful comments and bullying” in Waunakee as a result of their sexual orientation and gender identity. While she still has one child in high school in Waunakee, she plans not to enroll her four-year-old in the district and instead will send them to DeForest.
“GSA students are harassed daily, by both fellow students and parents, unfortunately,” she said.
Due to being an introvert, she hasn’t always been loudly supportive of LGBTQ youth like her son, but she said that’s beginning to change.
“It’s terrifying as a parent of an LGBTQ person to see what’s happening in the world and not be able to shelter or help our kids, not be able to protect them from what’s going on,” she said. “A lot of us parents are introverts. We are very supportive of our kids and will fiercely defend them if forced to. We’ve been quiet in the past, but that is changing. Those of us who aren’t as loud need to be louder and let these kids know there is a group here in Waunakee willing to support them no matter what.”
Broad community support
Not just parents of LGBTQ youth or Waunakee high school students were out in support on Monday. Philip Keegan moved to Waunakee in 2019 from Boston. He has a five-year-old set to start elementary school here this autumn.
He joined the WaunaTalk Diversity group on Facebook and said it helped him make “really solid connections” with other parents in the school district.
Despite what happened, he said he is still happy to have his daughter become a student in the district and said the schools were one of the reasons he moved to Waunakee. He feels the rally shows that students here are encouraged to be leaders.
Keegan and Benish both feel that conservative families in the district are a vocal minority getting disproportionate attention.
“It’s very important that these students know their identity is valid,” Keegan said. “Nationally LGBTQ youth experience harassment, some don’t even go to school because they don’t feel safe. In order to create a community that is inclusive and affirming, we need to share the whole story. I am a proponent that there’s no such thing as bad history, just the truth, however uncomfortable that may be. We as a community owe it to those who came before to tell the whole story: why LGBTQ have historically been marginalized, why they’ve been made to feel invisible.”
“Pride Week events are extremely valuable and important for visibility and acceptance,” he added. “LGBTQ students are an extremely marginalized group who do a lot of work to be loved and seen. Adults need to do what we can to honor that work.”
While he believes anti-LGBTQ sentiments have been consistent throughout U.S. history, Keegan said there’s been a recent increase in appeasing those views.
“That makes me feel that as a community we need to remain active and involved,” he said. “We need to make sure all students feel safe and included, and we adults must reflect the bravery and fortitude we see in our young people—they deserve to see that reflected in their elders.”
Trustee-elect Robert McPherson said he’ll bring a supportive voice to the Village Board. He also has a daughter in elementary school in Waunakee.
“Our LGBTQ students are some of the most marginalized students in our district, we should be doing whatever we can to support them and make sure they are being treated fairly and equitably,” he said. “The community should continue to be loudly supportive of LGBTQ youth and make it known that it’s not okay if people out there seek to marginalize this group. It’s really helpful for students to see the community has their back and that a small minority can’t silence them.”