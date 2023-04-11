After several months of planning, the student members of the Genders and Sexualities Alliance (GSA) at Waunakee Community High School looked forward to returning from the extended Easter weekend to host an LGBTQ Pride Week at the school. But that excitement was dashed after school last Thursday night when the student organizers were told that the week would not take place beginning April 10 as planned, but rather it would be delayed until April 24.

Over the holiday weekend, frustrations around what parents felt like had been conflicting reasons given for the two-week postponement and a lack of transparency behind what led to the decision fomented into planning a support rally outside the high school, which took place on Monday, April 10.

