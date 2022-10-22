Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin will host the 14th Annual Girls on the Run Fall 5K presented by SSM Health on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Waunakee Village Center.

Girls on the Run is a positive youth development program designed to teach critical life skills and inspire third- through eighth-grade girls. During the program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K run.