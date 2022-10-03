RSVP, the Retired Senior Volunteer Program, will mark its 59 year Oct. 6 with a an Anniversary Volunteer Appreciation Event for over 200 RSVP volunteers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fields Reserve, Stoughton. The luncheon will be followed by award presentations, prizes, entertainment by Universal Sound and guest speakers including Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

Since 1972, RSVP volunteers have contributed over 8 million hours of service to our community. Volunteers stay active and healthier through meaningful volunteer service helping those in need.