Artisan Market
This collage shows a few of the artists’ works that will be at the market Oct. 1.

 Courtesy of Rona Neri

Schumacher Farm County Park in Waunakee will be filled with artists booths for a special event next weekend.

The second-annual Waunakee Artisan Market (WAM) is a unique event combining food, music and local art on Oct. 1, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Located on the grounds of historic Schumacher Farm Park in Waunakee, admission is just $2 which allows WAM to subsidize emerging artists’ expenses and provide scholarships to student artists.