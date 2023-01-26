Schumacher Farm County Park in Waunakee will be filled with artists booths for a special event next weekend.
The second-annual Waunakee Artisan Market (WAM) is a unique event combining food, music and local art on Oct. 1, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Located on the grounds of historic Schumacher Farm Park in Waunakee, admission is just $2 which allows WAM to subsidize emerging artists’ expenses and provide scholarships to student artists.
WAM is a juried non-profit art show with 50 artists from diverse backgrounds, including 10 students, several emerging artists and many returning artists from last year’s event. Last year, WAM welcomed more than 800 attendees. You will find a wide variety of art including jewelry, wood working, pottery, custom bags, glass, sculpture, textile art, photography, paintings, and more.
In addition to art, WAM features music from Harlan Jefferson and Mark Croft, and food carts between the hours of 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., including Cafe Costa Rica, Jason’s Jerk Food, Salty Batch Bakery, Kona Ice and Jakarta Cafe. Brats and beer will also be available to purchase as a WAM scholarship fundraiser.
Waunakee Artisan Market is an initiative of Create Waunakee to promote the vibrant local art economy and is co-chaired by local Waunakee artists, Natasha Lutes and Rona Neri. They invite visitors to enjoy a fall day on the farm, become immersed in the talents of Wisconsin artists and bring some treasures home.
Participating artists will include: Paul Briskey–watercolor and acrylic; Jacqueline Graves–fused glass–www.twinklelittlestarglass.wordpress.com; Kristin Graves–textiles–@kmghandmade; Steve Wagner–watercolor–www.wagnercolor.com; Rick Ross–Oil and Wax–@summitartstudio; Anne Urso–watercolor–@anneurso; John Olthafer–woodworking; Mary Binkley–pottery; Charles Frey–acrylic painting; Anita Frey–pottery–@potterybyani; Anne Crawford–neurographic art–@artbydesign.llc; Jean Leeson–Quilting; Geneal Humphry–quilting; Trudi Leder–photography–@trudileder; Kaitlin Walsh–watercolor–@lyonroadart; Ray Murphy–wood sculpting; Christian Felland–wood sculpting; Rona Neri–photography–@mama_rona; Natasha Lutes–jewelry and mosaic–@n.s.whims; Jenni Hopfinger–Glass–www.jenniferhopfinger.com; Paul Dominguez–drawing–www.jenniferhopfinger.com; Ludmila Gancova–textiles–@fiberartbyludmila; Milo Kilen–metal sculpture; Emily Gauger–acrylic–@goodcouragehandmade; Brookly Doby–acrylic–@b.denae_artistry; Glen Kordus–textiles; Enya Oleson–woodworking–@myhiddenmyth; Nazan Gillie–jewelry–www.turkishtulip.com/jewelry; Bettina Madini–acrylic–@bettinamadini; Howard Ogden–textiles–@125walnut.studio; Gloria Beachey–jewelry–@gloribeejewelry; Kaitlin Esche-Lyon–quilting–@quarterlifeleap; Mike Murray–photography–@northsandphotography; Wendy Reiter–jewelry–@oliannajewels; Pete Sandker–watercolor–@psandkerart; Charlotte Fung Miller–acrylic; Emily Rueter–charcoal–@emilyreuterart; Mark Plesek–woodworking; Rachelle Stracke–Mixed media–@rachellestrackedesigns; Mary Wright–Mixed media–@marygoroundart; Harmony Hill–acrylic–@harmonyhillartist.
Student Artists are Molly Schmitz–digital art; Haze Lundo–spray paint–@atmospheric.haze; Jonathon Olson–mixed media–@jhyunart; Emily Becker–pen and ink–@theartof.em; Annika Quint–acrylic and digital–@annikat_does_art; Bella Lutes–drawing–@blue.octopus.art; Luke Johnson–acrylic and photography–@arielmoonbird; Tawany Silva–acrylic and charcoal; Bella Diana–watercolor–@belladianaarts.