Nelle Kempfer
Buy Now

Nelle Kempfer's office is at the Center for Rural History, where she is hoping to increase the number of rentals for special occasions. Here Kempfer shows a model of the machine shed the Friends of the park are planning.

 Roberta Baumann

When Nelle Kempfer joined the Wisconsin Humane Society in 2006, she saw it as a short-term job that would lead to other opportunities.

She’d just graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in natural resources and wildlife ecology.