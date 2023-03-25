When Nelle Kempfer joined the Wisconsin Humane Society in 2006, she saw it as a short-term job that would lead to other opportunities.
She’d just graduated from UW-Madison with a degree in natural resources and wildlife ecology.
“I always thought the humane society would just be a job until I found something else I wanted to do, but I just loved it so I stayed there longer than expected,” Kempfer said.
Recently, Kempfer took on the role as administrator at Schumacher Farm County Park, a nonprofit more related to her field of study. The living history park was gifted to the county in 1978 by Marcella Pendall, who intended to preserve her family’s farm to teach future generations about the area’s heritage and farm life in the 1920s and 1930s.
Kempfer saw the position at the park just east of Waunakee as a way to use her natural resources training.
“I just wanted to get something a little more environmental, where I came from originally,” she said.
Physically, she’s also a little closer to her roots. Kempfer was raised in Rockdale, near Cambridge, and had returned after working in the Milwaukee area.
She moved back to Madison in 2020 and had been working remotely, she said.
“I really was just getting sick of working at home. I wanted to get out in the world again,” Kempfer said.
Last fall, Kempfer was one of thousands of people who visited the park for the Halloween event with her in-laws. It was her first time there.
“It was a lot of fun, and just a really neat event, and everyone was friendly and knowledgeable, all the volunteers and staff that were working at all the different stations,” she said.
Her mother-in-law then saw the job opening at the park and urged her to apply. The listing included a broad range of responsibilities, some similar to the skills she learned at the humane society.
Kempfer had a number of different roles there, first beginning as an animal care technician then learning the role of adoption coordinator.
She began as shelter operations manager of the Racine Humane Society, then became the talent coordinator, working remotely after moving to Madison.
Now, she’s setting her sights on projects at the farm park and learning more about it.
“I’m really excited to get to know the community and I’m also hoping to be able to grow more of the rental side of things,” Kempfer said.
The Center for Rural History – the big red barn up the hill from Hwy. 19 – can be rented for parties, receptions and other gatherings. Construction on it was completed just prior to the pandemic, what Kempfer called poor timing. Now, more rentals can increase the farm park’s revenue to fund more programming, she said.
Another goal is to expand the outreach to children living on Madison’s Northside to expose them to farm life, she added.
“They just recently had a birdhouse workshop for kids from the Northside of Madison and are really hoping to expand that to other areas,” she said.
One board member is working on grants so families unable to afford event fees can attend workshops, she said.
Kempfer also envisions hosting field trips for students again.
“I have great memories of going to the MacKenzie Center. Those memories stick with you,” she said.
The farm park is experiencing some changes as it expands onto the neighboring property recently purchased by Dane County. The home there has been razed.
The Friends of Schumacher Farm County Park’s plan to build a machine shed is also taking shape. It will allow the volunteers to store all of the vintage farm machinery in one place where they can maintain and repair it.
The shed has been designed and is waiting for approval from the Town of Westport before a capital fundraising campaign begins, Kempfer said
As the weather warms up, the park will begin to offer more outdoor activities again. Springtime at the Farm is planned for May and will feature kite flying, she added.
Soon, more people will want to walk the prairie and the park will offer scavenger hunts. A volunteer has taken leadership of the heirloom garden, and the chickens will return for the summer.
“I’m excited to see everything come alive,” Kempfer said.
To learn more about the farm park, visit schumacherfarmpark.org.