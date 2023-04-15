Shirley Kubiak’s retirement from the Army National Guard in 2011 was a gift to the Waunakee and greater Dane County community.
At that point, she began volunteering
“Before then, I could never volunteer. I was so busy with the National Guard and family,” she said.
A trained nurse, Kubiak began to put her talents and skills to use at the Waunakee Area Senior Center, helping with foot clinics two times a month.
And, anyone familiar with the Waunakee American Legion Post 360 knows Shirley. She’s headed up the children and youth programs, organizing the Legion’s participation in the high school and middle school graduation and honor awards, along with the Character in Action program at the intermediate school.
The Legion also conducts the pledge programs at Waunakee elementary school classes where they show the “George Learns the Pledge” video and provide pens, pencils and other souvenirs for kids in all the grades. On Veterans Day, a program at Waunakee Middle School honors veterans and includes either an active service member or veteran who talks about their military experience.
Kubiak also organizes the Retirement of Colors with Waunakee’s Boy Scout Troop 46 to properly dispose of tattered and damaged U.S. flags in an informative, moving ceremony.
The Legion’s sponsorship of the Waunakee Boy Scout Troop earned Kubiak and her fellow members the Boy Scouts of America Mohawk District’s Chartered Organization of the Year award.
In addition, the Legion sponsors the Badger Boys State.
Kubiak is also president of the American Legion Post 360 Auxiliary, which sponsors the Badger Girls State.
“With volunteering for both of these, my calendar is full,” Kubiak said.
But warm and ebullient, Kubiak doesn’t seem to mind the busty schedule and enjoys being around people.
“I’m a people person,” she said. “I get energy from all of the people I work with.”
She also makes time to help out at her church, St. Mary of Lake in Westport, where she is a lector and eucharist minister. For the past eight or nine years, she’s also helped with the roast beef dinner, helping to set up and recruit volunteers.
In March, one Legion Auxiliary activity was Purple Up, with the members putting together bags of gifts and goodies for children of deployed parents.
The program has grown since its inception a few years ago, when the Waunakee Legion Auxiliary assembled 45 bags this year, when they presented 400, Kubiak said. Area businesses such as Culvers also helped, with gift certificates.
The Auxiliary and Legion also organize fundraisers for the VA, and gather needed items such as reading glasses and coloring books. Each year, the Auxiliary members host a baby shower for mothers of the VA.
Kubiak and other Legion members also organize Government Day, when students meet with county board supervisors and visit different departments to see all of the functions of the Dane County government. The Dane County Sheriff also participates, and students get to meet a K9.
Kubiak is also a past president of the WaunaFest committee, which Kubiak said could always use more volunteers. While area service clubs organize the three-day festival, Kubiak said anyone can volunteer to help with the event that takes place the final full weekend of July.
This year, WaunaFest needs a volunteer to help organize the parade, she said.
“I try to do as much as I can in the community,” Kubiak said, adding that her life prior to retirement left little time to contribute. “Now I want to give back to the community. I’m lucky I don’t have to work.”
Kubiak stays active through all the volunteering, and her list of activities seems endless.
“I think more people need to volunteer, especially when you get a little older. It means a lot for getting out of the house. It’s something that you have to do, and they can’t fire you,” she said, smiling.