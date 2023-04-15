Shirley Kubiak
Shirley Kubiak devotes much of her time to the American Legion Post 360 and is president of its Auxiliary. A trained nurse, she also helps out with the Waunakee Senior Center's foot clinics.

 Roberta Baumann

Shirley Kubiak’s retirement from the Army National Guard in 2011 was a gift to the Waunakee and greater Dane County community.

At that point, she began volunteering