An assessment of field conditions at the softball fields will be done before lights are installed. It will also determine whether the nearby concession stand and storage building could be used for a team center. 

The Waunakee Board of Education has agreed to conduct an engineering assessment of the district’s softball fields before installing lights.

At their March 13 meeting, school board members heard a report from Randy Guttenberg about the plan. The recommendation was to have Rettler Corporation, the landscape design and architectural firm who provided services for Warrior Stadium and the varsity soccer field, assess the both the varsity and junior varsity softball fields to see which is better suited for light installation, causing the district to “take a pause until we get that information,” Guttenberg said.