As Alyson Schaefer plans the Mental Fitness 4 Teens retreat for Feb. 11, she’s expanding the organization’s reach and rebranding it.
Schaefer, a retired Waunakee High School health education teacher, founded Mental Fitness 4 Teens in 2018, when she and other professional women in the Waunakee community began offering two teen retreats per year.
“With this event with our teenagers… it’s about love — loving yourself, open mindedness, vulnerability, and establishing boundaries. We’re going to weave that into the day’s activities but we’re going to journal and give power to the words we’re feeling,” Schaefer said.
Another focus will be regulating feelings, which Schaefer called “huge.”
The retreats are aimed to educate teens and give them the skills to “embrace, empower, explore and elevate to meet the challenges that may arise from mental health obstacles throughout their lives.”
Participants will engage in mindfulness and meditation, practice gratitude, and spend time journaling, Schaefer said.
But teens are not alone in facing mental challenges. Schaefer said.
Schaefer is expanding the scope of the organization, with RISE for Mental Fitness. It will offer support for older adults, parents and youths in grades 1-4. The acronym stands for Respect, Inclusion, Support and Education.
The intent is to reach out to more age groups, Schaefer said, adding, “even elderly.”
“They have depression; they have anxiety. We need to take care of them,” Schaefer said.
While RISE for Mental Fitness is still in its infancy, Schaefer said it could offer workshops at senior centers and assisted living locations.
Schaefer also hopes to offer support for parents of teens in crisis, she said, parents whose children are struggling with mental health issues and substance abuse.
Another retired elementary school teacher reached out to Schaefer asking about mental health for younger kids. That work would also focus on validating younger children’s feelings and “what can you do with your anger, what can you do when you’re feeling depressed, and who’s around that you can talk to to get help,” Schaefer said.
Mental Fitness 4 Teens will be part of RISE for Mental Fitness. The Feb. 11 retreat will focus on gratitude and what the participants love in their life to redirect their energies. Schaefer has assembled a team including: Tina Hallis, author of “The Positive Edge;” Debbie Polster, retired health education instructor; Nancy Kalso, owner of Kalso Coaching and Consulting; Melissa Olsen, psychotherapist; and Kerri Kane, a local real estate broker.
The participants will break out into small groups and play Jenga, with questions on the pieces asking, “How are you feeling at this moment?” and “What does love look like to you?” Schaefer said.
“The whole goal is to create a safe space with us so that kids can share how they’re feeling,” she added.