The theme

The theme this year is LOVE, and teens will explore the topics of loving oneself, open-mindedness, vulnerability and establishing boundaries.

 Mental Fitness 4 Teens

As Alyson Schaefer plans the Mental Fitness 4 Teens retreat for Feb. 11, she’s expanding the organization’s reach and rebranding it.

Schaefer, a retired Waunakee High School health education teacher, founded Mental Fitness 4 Teens in 2018, when she and other professional women in the Waunakee community began offering two teen retreats per year.