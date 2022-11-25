The Waunakee Tribune has welcomed a new general assignment reporter to its staff. Neal Patten’s first day with the newspaper was Nov. 15. He will help cover a variety of topics for not only the Waunakee newspaper, but the DeForest, Lodi, and Poynette papers, as well.
He has a particular interest in writing in-depth feature stories, highlighting interesting community members and new local businesses.
Prior to joining the Tribune, Patten spent three years with Unified Newspaper Group (now Wisconsin Media Group), where he worked as a reporter for four newspapers and two magazines: Verona Press, Oregon Observer, Fitchburg Star, Stoughton Courier Hub, Your Family, and Young At Heart.
During his time at UNG/WMG, Patten wrote articles and feature stories on virtually every topic except for sports, including school board and city council meetings, library and senior center happenings, church and nonprofit events, police and fire department news, and profiles of local people from artists and authors to activists and advocates.
Patten has also freelanced at publications including The Janesville Gazette, The Telegraph Herald (Dubuque, IA), Tone Madison, and Animation Scoop.
He studied journalism at Ohio University in Athens, OH where he also integrated creative writing, film studies, and environmental studies into his education.
Prior to getting into newspaper journalism in 2019, he had spent five years working in nonprofit marketing—first at a renewable energy and sustainability-focused organization in Decorah, IA and then at a spiritual and religious retreat center in Dubuque, IA.
Patten was raised in Southwest Wisconsin, where his family have owned and operated Lake Joy Campground since 2001, and he still helps at on the busy summer holiday weekends.
He lives in Verona with two senior rescue dogs, Danté and Shadow—both 10-year-old Husky mixes he adopted in the past year. In his free time, he enjoys hiking, camping, and spending time in nature. He is also passionate about animated films and has made a hobby out of researching and collecting them, and someday he hopes to publish an encyclopedia of animation based on his avocation.