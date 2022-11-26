A long life
Buy Now

Lillian Bach talks with Bobbie Dickinson, one of staff at Home Again Assisted Living. At 107, Bach is able to live mainly independently, and her mind is sharp.

 Roberta Baumann

Lillian Bach isn’t sure why she’s lived into her 100s. But as she turned 107 with quiet celebrations this year, she shared that she’s always enjoyed the outdoors, had a fondness for music and an interest in health care. And, she’s always been a church member. 

Bach grew up on a small farm in Wisconsin then married and moved 10 miles north to Green Lake. 