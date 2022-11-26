Lillian Bach isn’t sure why she’s lived into her 100s. But as she turned 107 with quiet celebrations this year, she shared that she’s always enjoyed the outdoors, had a fondness for music and an interest in health care. And, she’s always been a church member.
Bach grew up on a small farm in Wisconsin then married and moved 10 miles north to Green Lake.
She and her husband had five children. All are still alive, and she is fortunate to have survived them all. With four living in Waunakee, she moved to the community from Orlando, Florida, where for four years, she had lived with her daughter and son-in-law. She is now at Home Again Assisted Living, and even at her advanced age, needs little help from the staff.
Bach was the youngest of seven children, and her six siblings passed away before they turned 80.
Bach’s interest in health care led her to work in a hospital as a nurse’s helper, doing much of the heavy lifting for patient care as she raised her children. After she retired, she moved to Florida and lived on her own until she was in her 90s and moved to Waunakee.
As a retiree, Bach traveled extensively throughout the world, visiting the Arctic, along with Europe. She said she only regretted not visiting Rome. She also lived in several Florida locations, always near a river or the ocean, where she collected shells. She also loved to fish and play golf, but warns others to wear sunglasses. She played golf without eye protection, she said, and today has low vision.
Asked about some of the early years of her life, Bach recalled having a horse and buggy on the farm. In the Depression, her family was able to live off the farm, where they raised cows for milk and butter, and had eggs.
Asked about World War II, Bach said rations limited access to some things. Cities also ordered blackouts, as lights could aid enemy aircraft. She then remembered the hopeful song, “When the Lights Go On Again” from that era. A former church choir member, she then sang the refrain.
Reflecting on her longevity, Bach said she’s always watched her diet and exercised. Her sons bring fresh vegetables from their gardens. Bach still has her family Bible and said the Lord must have a reason for her to be here, reaching the age of 107.