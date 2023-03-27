Two individuals are facing narcotics charges following two different arrests by Waunakee police officers.

Kaitlyn M. Playter, age 26, of Sun Prairie, is accused of attempting to manufacture/deliver heroin in Waunakee, and Devon M. Derke, 24, of Waunakee was arrested for possession with intent to deliver narcotics, specifically, Oxycodone. Both are felony charges.