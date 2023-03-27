Two individuals are facing narcotics charges following two different arrests by Waunakee police officers.
Kaitlyn M. Playter, age 26, of Sun Prairie, is accused of attempting to manufacture/deliver heroin in Waunakee, and Devon M. Derke, 24, of Waunakee was arrested for possession with intent to deliver narcotics, specifically, Oxycodone. Both are felony charges.
The charges against Playter followed an incident on the afternoon of April 4, 2022, when Waunakee police responded to a drug overdose on South Street, according to the criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
When police arrived, a young child came to the door and saw a woman unconscious and unresponsive. After administering two doses of Narcan, Waunakee EMS transported the woman to a nearby hospital.
Later that evening, the woman told police her friend, Kaitlyn Playter, who is a heroin addict, visited her, police reported. The woman told police Playter gave her what she thought was a small amount of heroin to snort, but toxicology results of the woman’s blood tested positive for opiates and fentanyl, according to the criminal complaint.
The Dane County Communications Center received a 911 call from Playter, according to police reports, and Playter said her friend was “blue in the face and incoherent.”
Playter faces a number of other charges related to the incident, including second-degree endangering safety. She has also been charged with two counts of felony bail jumping and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping for failure to comply with the terms of bond in other cases.
Playter’s first court appearance on the seven charges was March 24, and bond was set at $3,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 4.
Devon M. Derke’s charges stem from an incident on March 22.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court, A Waunakee police officer was parked in the 400 block of Eighth Street monitoring traffic when they spotted a black BMW sedan with no front license plate. The officer followed the sedan as it turned onto Century Avenue, then stopped the driver, identified by his license as Devon M. Derke, police reported.
A Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy stood by, and the K9 partner alerted the officers to the passenger side, according to the complaint. The officers searched the vehicle and found pills and a chalky substance the officers believed to be cocaine, they indicated in their report.
Lab testing confirmed that the pills were Oxycodone and the substance was cocaine.
At the initial court appearance March 24, Derke pleaded not guilty and bail was set at $500. His next court date is April 24.