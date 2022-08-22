Two human trafficking organizations support victims in the Philippines

According to a United Nations estimate, between 20-40 million people are enslaved internationally, and the United States is one of the largest consumers.
In Wisconsin, two nonprofit organizations are working to increase awareness of trafficking, while helping survivors recover and preventing exploitation of others.
ReGeneration International Inc. and Global 1nspiration are working together, with members speaking to local schools and organizations and raising funds for shelters in places like the Philippines, where human trafficking is not uncommon.
That’s where ReGeneration International has built a shelter in Laguna for boys, providing the support needed to help the victims feel more like survivors, as Janette Jordee, the CEO and founder of Global 1inspiration, said she saw firsthand when she visited in May.
Jordee, who lives in the Town of Westport, described one 17-year-old boy who entered the shelter unable to read or write. The boy was abused by his family since the age of 7 or 8, and Jordee said she could “see the negativity in his face.”
Since he’s learned to read, and with the help of those at the shelter, he’s regaining his sense of self, she said, and is smiling again. Jordee wants other kids to know about human trafficking, and she spoke to Alyson Schaefer’s health education classes at Waunakee High School.
Now retired from the Waunakee school district, Schaefer serves on the Global 1inspiration’s board of directors. Human trafficking will also be featured in one of Schaefer’s upcoming Education Beyond the Classroom podcasts.
One population most vulnerable to human trafficking are those ages 11 to 14 years old. Particularly those who live in poverty or with mental health challenges, disabilities or drug addiction are at risk, Schaefer said. But, she added that no one is completely immune, citing Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s victims.
“She would look for college kids that needed help or look in the vulnerable areas of Florida and find kids,” Schaefer said.
Jordee noted that in the Philippines, where poverty is prevalent, parents can resort to selling their minor children. One Canadian sold 8-month-old babies online, she said.
“I hear all the stories, and they touch my soul because I am from the Philippines,” she said.
Human trafficking also involves slavery, with young children exploited for labor, she added.
Charise Stuaffacher, an American and graduate of UW-Madison with ReGeneration International, works with the survivors at the shelter in the Philippines. She requested Jordee speak about human trafficking, and as Jordee researched the issue, her passion was ignited.
“I did not realize that human trafficking was so prevalent in the Philippines. I was crying,” Jordee said. “I could not imagine the Philippines to be this bad.”
She then founded Global 1nspiration.
“I think it’s good I am surrounded by smart and kind and humble women,” she said, adding ReGeneration is run by women. “They are American, African and Filipino.”
Schaefer said Global 1nspiration is taking information from survivors to help share those stories in their effort to increase awareness.
The number 1 in the organization’s name is intended to stress that all are affected, regardless of race or religion.
Jordee has spoken to classrooms about trafficking for sex, labor, as child soldiers and for organ harvesting, Schaefer said. She also talks about the signs of someone who has been trafficked, such as avoidance of eye contact and a disheveled appearance.
“I think it’s more powerful when I talk to people because I am from the Philippines,” Jordee said. While trafficking is somewhat more ordinary there, families are not proud of what their impoverished conditions sometimes force them to do to survive, she said. One sacrifice can save the rest of a family.
Global 1nspiration is fairly new. It achieved its nonprofit status six months ago, and the organization is trying to raise funds and educate others. Currently, ReGeneration International is planning to build a second shelter for girls.
“Global 1nspiration is dealing with a lot of issues,” Jordee said, “human trafficking, domestic abuse, rape victims, physical disabilities.”
While the organization is doing what it can to help victims and increase awareness, preventive efforts will require more financial support, she said.
“It’s still in the education part, and hopefully, it can continue and will have a snowball effect,” Schaefer added.
For information about the organization, visit https://www.globalinspiration.org.
Information about ReGeneration International can be found at https://www.regenerationinternationalinc.com.