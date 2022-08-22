 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured hot

Two human trafficking organizations support victims in the Philippines

Back in school
Buy Now

The shelter built by ReGeneration International provides boys with an education.

 Contributed

According to a United Nations estimate, between 20-40 million people are enslaved internationally, and the United States is one of the largest consumers.

In Wisconsin, two nonprofit organizations are working to increase awareness of trafficking, while helping survivors recover and preventing exploitation of others.

ReGeneration International
Buy Now

Cherise Stuaffacher (center) with Janette Jordee (right) and another worker at the shelter, works to spread awareness of human trafficking. Jordee, who began the nonprofit Global 1nspiration, visited the shelter in May. A resident of Westport, Jordee is also Filipino.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK