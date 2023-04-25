Introductions
Michelle McGrath, Waunakee Community Cares Coalition coordinator, introduces the speakers, Ryan Sheahan of Public Health Madison-Dane County, Waunakee Police Lt. Roger Bartels and retired Waunakee Community High School health instructor Alyson Schaefer who spoke at the Hot Topics in Prevention forum April 12.

 Roberta Baumann

A Waunakee organization with a mission of keeping youth healthy and resilient has hosted a number of community programs through the month of April, with a Drug Take Back Day last weekend, workshops on nutrition and mental health, and inspirational assemblies at the schools.

One titled Hot Topic in Prevention focused on youths and adult substance use that concern local experts. Human Trafficking, too, poses a risk in the community.