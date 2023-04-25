A Waunakee organization with a mission of keeping youth healthy and resilient has hosted a number of community programs through the month of April, with a Drug Take Back Day last weekend, workshops on nutrition and mental health, and inspirational assemblies at the schools.
One titled Hot Topic in Prevention focused on youths and adult substance use that concern local experts. Human Trafficking, too, poses a risk in the community.
Several community members gathered at the Waunakee Public Library April 12 to hear from Waunakee Police Lt. Roger Bartels, Dane County Public Health Program Coordinator Ryan Sheahan, and a retired Waunakee High School health instructor talk about prevention measures.
Fentanyl, alcohol and Delta 8 pose a risk to people of all ages, but they’re frequently being used by youths, as well, Lt. Bartels said. He showed images of vapes that are now showing up at Waunakee Community High School, noting anything in liquid can be vaped, including nicotine and THC.
Delta 8, a psychoactive substance found in the marijuana plant that is not regulated or illegal, is also being found in vapes.
But Bartels said counterfeit M30 pills are the biggest concern, and at a recent traffic stop, 95 of these were recovered.
The pills look like prescription oxycodone but contain fentanyl, a highly potent narcotic now causing a number of overdoses. From the number of police investigations, drug use seems to be on the rise.
Bartels shared some statistics, noting In 2021, Waunakee police had 49 drug investigations, and 73 in 2023, Bartels said.
“This year, we’re on pace for 136, so it’s ever increasing,” he added.
The number of overdoses police respond to is increasing as well, up from two in 2019 to 16 in just the first three months of 2023.
Drunk driving
From the Dane County Public Health Department standpoint, Ryan Sheahan has been tasked with implementing an alcohol use reduction program called Place of Last Drink.
Alcohol use is a problem in the state, where alcohol-related deaths have increased.
“That can be acute, such as alcohol poisoning or falls, to chronic, such as cirrhosis of the liver, and things like that,” Sheahan said.
In 2020, 3,123 residents in Wisconsin died as a result of alcohol use.
Every Wisconsin county is above the national average when it comes to binge drinking, Sheahan said.
“So it’s obviously the social norm here, including Waunakee,” he said.
Statewide, that results in about $2.6 billion in lost productivity, $560 million in criminal justice system costs and $38 million in hospital costs. The cost to the government is $1.6 billion, he said.
Wisconsin receives $60.9 million in alcohol tax revenue, according to Sheahan.
In 2020, 24,651 Wisconsinites were arrested for driving under the influence (DUI).
Sheahan has put together 60 options for how to reduce the burden of alcohol, including an existing Place of Last Drink program. Through that program, law enforcement officers are encouraged to ask anyone they arrest for drunk driving where they got their last drink. If a pattern arises of a specific establishment repeatedly mentioned, health officials can contact the establishment to educate the servers.
“We can work with them to educate them on best practices, how to serve, how to train their servers, how to recognize intoxication,” Sheahan said.
But if the pattern continues, enforcement measures can be taken.
Public health can also work with community festival organizers to prevent drunk driving, he said.
Human trafficking
Preventing another risk to youths and vulnerable individuals begins with awareness. Retired health teacher Alyson Schaefer has spoken to youths and community organizations about human trafficking and said she is passionate about educating the community about the trend.
Citing numbers from former Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney, Schaefer said currently, Madison has 200 active human trafficking cases, with people currently trafficked or who have been rescued.
The pornography industry, along with massage parlors and strip clubs, are known for trafficking, she said.
Human trafficking has increased by 90% over the last two years, as more people have spent time online and engaged in social media during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More children are also being exposed to pornography, and as pornography becomes normalized, the viewers become desensitized to some of the behavior.
Schaefer said human trafficking can involve the use of force or other methods of manipulation, such as enticing individuals with promises or threatening them.
“They will prey on people who have a need to have their needs met,” Schaefer said, adding that drug users can be targets.
While social media is the No. 1 tool traffickers use to find their victims, they also search at malls, coffee shops and large events.
Some of the signs that an individual is being trafficked include injuries, branding in the form of a tattoo or scar, and avoidance of eye contact.
According to Schaefer, mental health, pornography, drugs and trafficking are all intertwined.
“I am passionate about awareness,” she said, encouraging others to educate themselves and if they see something, say something.