The Waunakee school board approved an equity statement by a 5-2 vote Monday, with the dissenters – Jack Heinemann and Ted Frey – objecting to the term “equity.”
The policy states:
The Waunakee Community School District embraces the differences among our students, staff, and families. We work to provide a safe environment with access to resources, opportunities, and instruction for all students to reach their full potential in the classroom and beyond. We strive to create a culture of dialogue, acceptance, and inclusion. We are committed to engaging all students so that they may thrive academically, socially, and emotionally in an ever-changing multicultural society.
The statement was drafted by the school board’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee with some modifications as suggested by other board members. The DEI committee previously voted 2-1 in favor of it with Heinemann voting against it.
“I think… we should have a statement for the entire district,” Heinemann said at the Nov. 14 board meeting. Heinemann suggested the statement be incorporated into the district’s mission statement.
“I think there’s one statement, this is how we run our district… if you come to Waunakee, these are our guiding principles,” he added.
Board member Mark Hetzel cited fellow board member Joan Ensign, saying the statement is meant to describe the culture sought within the schools, while the mission statement relates to what is taught.
“Looking at some business organizational statements, they might have equity statements, they might have cultural statements because the culture to the business is as important as what they do,” Hetzel said.
Heinemann then suggested it be called a “culture statement” rather than an equity statement.
“What are we afraid of using the word equity?” Hetzel then asked.
“What are we afraid of not using it?” Frey answered. “Why do we have to go and use it?”
Frey noted that the statement is not only about equity.
Board members then discussed including the statement as a second paragraph to the mission statement, but Brian Hoefer said he thought it would get lost.
Others said the wording could replace the district’s mission statement.
Ensign and Hetzel both expressed the need to identify it as an equity statement.
“Our teachers have asked for a statement that supports them and what they’re doing; our students have asked for a statement that helps present a culture of inclusion. This does that,” Hetzel said. “And I think it needs to be labeled as such so that they see it.”
It’s important also for the community to see, Hoefer said. Creating a new mission statement is a different subject and would entail a completely different process, he added.
Ensign she would like to see the statement separate at this point. As awareness of diversity, equity and inclusion issues has surfaced, more people are looking at how organizations are addressing them, Ensign said. Having a standalone equity statement is effective now but may at some point evolve into just part of a mission statement, she added.
While the mission statement expresses the district’s responsibility for preparing students to pursue their goals, the equity statement describes the culture in which that preparation occurs, Ensign said.
“How do we want to include people? How do we want to treat people? How do we want to be treated?” Ensign said.
That statement may be less important to some than to others, she added.
An objection to the term “equity” also came up during the public comment section of the meeting, when a parent in the district expressed concern about the label “equity" for the statement.
Greg Gentz said he didn't object to the content, but it could be added “more appropriately to our mission or vision statement.”
Gentz said while the ad hoc committee defined equity as providing different resources as needed for different students and equality as providing the same resources for all, school districts have for decades offered advanced courses along with help for struggling students.
He asked why using the word “equity” was so important.
“I think it’s something that has been socially bullied into our society under a woke-ism that supplants previous definitions of social engineering, socioeconomic engineering, things like wealth distribution, social justice,” Gentz said.
Other organizations may be adopting such statements out of “fear of not following that woke-ism,” Gentz said.
“It’s something that’s really an indoctrination that we’ve been conditioned to having,” he said.