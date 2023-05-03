If you’re seeking vegetables, herbs, annual flowers, perennial flowers and plants, or houseplants, consider buying local to support Waunakee students becoming the future leaders of the horticultural industry.
The Waunakee Agriculture and FFA Greenhouse Plant Sale is back May 4-19, or while supplies last.
The sale is from 3-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. They can accept cash, personal checks, and cards.
Some of the top-sellers include roma tomatoes, marigolds, and coleus.
Over the two week sale, students anticipate selling over 600 plants and making around $6,000 in profit, which goes towards preparations for next year’s sale.
There are both the "tried and trues" as well as new varieties of plants, typically grown as students’ special projects, to gauge what customers will think.
This year there are seven student greenhouse managers, all who applied to be able to run the plant sale. They agree to manage watering, planting, transplanting, sales, marketing, pest management, and budgeting of the sale. Students put in their time in the mornings, during the school day, and after school for management.
"Greenhouse Season" starts with seeding in January, but they order some of their plant plugs in October.
Flowers always prove to be challenging as hey have more of a need for fertilizer, pest management, trimming, cutting, root space, and blooming intervals, ag instructor and FFA advisor Alyssa Engel said.
People come all the way from McFarland to Marshall, and from Lodi to South Madison to buy the Waunakee student-grown plants, she said.
Altogether there are over 80 people involved with the greenhouse between 70 students (from three different classes) and 10 volunteers. There are also three agriculture instructors/FFA advisors, and one FFA alumni member/industry professional.
The students participate for a variety of reasons.
“Some students plan to go onto careers that involve gardening or greenhouse work, some students are just looking to know where their food comes from, for some students it is a hobby, and for some they just love our agriculture department,” Engel said. “It also aids students in projects in the horticultural industry, and connects to our Plant Pathway and local agribusinesses.”
The Greenhouse Plant sale also donates to or works with 10 different schools and nonprofit organizations around the Madison Area, Engel said.