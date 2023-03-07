Waunakee educators help district residents experience Social Emotional Learning

In Curtis Anderson’s second-grade class, students begin each day with a positive quote. They might watch a short video, such as one from Sesame Street, in which Ernie can’t sleep and so decides to practice his trumpet, waking Bert up in the night.
The Prairie Elementary teacher then uses such videos to begin conversations with the second-graders' about how our actions affect others.
Anderson was one of several educators who presented during the Waunakee Community School District’s community engagement meeting on Social Emotional Learning.
He and other Wisconsin teachers use SEL methods such as the video and discussion to engage students, help them develop healthy identities, and feel part of a larger community within their classrooms.
About 100 Waunakee community members learned more about the Department of Public Instruction’s guidelines for teaching SEL competencies at the March 6 meeting.
As school board members and administrators gathered attendees in the Waunakee Intermediate School Library to introduce the topic, board President Joan Ensign said educators have used similar techniques to create safe learning environments in their classrooms for many years. The practice has become formalized now, she said.
The techniques help teachers build cultures in the classroom and engage students so they want to learn, added Randy Guttenberg, district administrator.
SEL helps prepare students for workplaces, teaching them how to build relationships and overcome challenges.
“How do you help kids navigate? Some kids when they struggle, they crash,” Guttenberg said.
Lisa Jondle, director of student services, noted that SEL was once called “character education.” Business educators talk about SEL in terms of “employability skills,” Jondle said.
Then, separated into three groups, participants attended breakout sessions with district educators who delved more deeply into the subject, demonstrating how it looks in their classrooms.
Anderson and Dan Gage, a sixth-grade teacher at the Intermediate School, engaged the groups in activities they use with students to teach social awareness and self management skills.
They conduct polls, asking students how they feel as represented by candy bars.
In another presentation, one of the educators said she moved up her snack time after such a poll revealed most of her students were hungry and tired during mid-morning.
Heritage Elementary teachers Alissa Pinne and Sarah Israel, with Waunakee High School social worker Rose Nadler, gathered participants in small circles to show how circle time is used in classrooms. With students facing one another, they begin with a greeting, perhaps a wave or in a funny voice. The teachers may ask a question and have the students share the answers with one another.
It’s one of a variety of tools to build familiarity and create communities within the classroom, Nadler said.
In another session, Abigail Taulbee and Heather May presented the five core competencies in Collaborative and Academic Social and Emotional Learning (CASEL), including self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills and responsible decision making.
To reinforcing the skills at an upper grade level, a teacher could assign a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) exercise wherein students are asked to build a bridge out of popsicle sticks together, allowing them to collaborate.
The educators noted that social awareness includes the ability to empathize with others from diverse backgrounds and cultures, while respecting beliefs that may differ from one’s own. Teachers may assign persuasive essays to teach students how to consider differing viewpoints respectfully.
A sort of gameshow quiz at the end engaged the participants as they rehashed what they’d learned in a fun competition. Teachers use those quizzes with students, as well.
May noted that the goal of SEL is to create lifelong learners and impart employability skills, and helps to achieve the district’s vision as stated:
“The Waunakee Community School District is a collaborative learning community that works with students, staff, families, and the community to ensure that every student is ready for college and career; through a focus on data, research based best practices, and engagement with students to be active partners in their learning.”