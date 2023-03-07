 Skip to main content
Waunakee educators help district residents experience Social Emotional Learning

Waunakee school district educators Heather May with Abigail Taulbee (not pictured) describe the core competencies of Collaborative and Academic Social Emotional Learning (CASEL) during one of the breakout sessions.

 Roberta Baumann

In Curtis Anderson’s second-grade class, students begin each day with a positive quote. They might watch a short video, such as one from Sesame Street, in which Ernie can’t sleep and so decides to practice his trumpet, waking Bert up in the night.

The Prairie Elementary teacher then uses such videos to begin conversations with the second-graders' about how our actions affect others.

Randy Guttenberg closes the community engagement session in the Waunakee Intermediate School Library with about 100 residents who attended breakout sessions on Social Emotional Learning March 6.

