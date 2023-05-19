National Police Week May 14-20In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week.
Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
In Waunakee, the Police Department has a number of programs throughout each year to promote public safety and engage with the the community.
Bike RodeoThe first coming up is the Bike Rodeo at the Waunakee Village Center June 3 from 9 a.m.-noon.
That program promotes safe riding habits and skills for younger riders and is geared for elementary and intermediate school age children. Participants ride their bike through a series of courses as they learn to avoid typical crashes as well as watch their for traffic, other riders, road hazards etc.
Several partners also attend to offer tune-ups and safety equipment.
National Night OutOne of the largest police department-sponsored programs is National Night Out, set for Aug. 9 from 5-7 p.m. at Waunakee Village Park. Every year, the department invites other first responders to bring their vehicles and equipment to the park for hands-on demonstrations.
The evening also offers activities for children, prizes, free brats and hot dogs, along with displays by law enforcement agencies and other public safety organizations.
National Night Night Out is sponsored also by the National Association of Town Watch to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for local anti-crime efforts, and strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, according to the Waunakee department. It also lets criminals know that neighborhoods are organized and united with the police to keep Waunakee safe.
Citizens AcademyAnother way the Waunakee Police, Emergency Management Services (EMS) and Fire departments engage with the community is through the Waunakee Emergency Services Academy.
That 9-week program begins in September and offers hands-on training officers and other first-responders receive. It lets participants step into the shoes — or boots, in the case of firefighters — of these first first responders as they handle emergency calls.
Each week, participants experience a new training, such as driving a squad car, and learn about new equipment, like the jaws of life.
Participants in the program must be over 18 years old, live or work in Waunakee and have no felony convictions.
Applications will be available this summer at the Waunakee Police Department, 205 N. Klein Dr. Anyone with questions can contact Sgt. Matt Plendl at mplendl@waunakeepd.org or by calling (608) 849-3464.
EMS: Where Emergency Care BeginsMay 21-27 is the 49th annual National EMS Week. In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities. This year’s theme is EMS: Where Emergency Care Begins.
The National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians partners with the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) to lead annual EMS Week activities. The week celebrates and recognizes the important work Emergency Medical Service practitioners provide in communities throughout the United States.
The NAEMT website notes theme days for the week, as follows: