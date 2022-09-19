Packing food
Buy Now

Members of the Pay It Forward Club package food during last year's Food For Kidz event.

 Courtesy of Mick Holm

Waunakee will host the 17th annual food packing event on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Waunakee High School Commons. The goal is to have 1,000 volunteers make more than 200,000 meals.

This year Food for Kidz will partner with the Orphan Grain Train to ship a full container of the Waunakee packaged meals to help feed Ukrainians who have been displaced as a result of the ongoing war.