Waunakee will host the 17th annual food packing event on Sunday, Oct. 16, at the Waunakee High School Commons. The goal is to have 1,000 volunteers make more than 200,000 meals.
This year Food for Kidz will partner with the Orphan Grain Train to ship a full container of the Waunakee packaged meals to help feed Ukrainians who have been displaced as a result of the ongoing war.
Jeamie Holm, a Food for Kidz organizer says, ”Orphan Grain Train is an amazing organization; the Wisconsin Branch is located in Westfield, Wisconsin, and they have over 25 locations around the state where donations are collected. They collect food, clothing, toys, medical equipment and household items for distribution in the United States and around the world. They have partners in Ukraine and have been sending supplies there since the war began.” Holm said.
The Orphan Grain Train team has heard that Ukrainians are very worried about how to keep people warm and fed as winter approaches.
“It is awesome that here in Waunakee we can do something to help those suffering from this terrible war. A lot of us have wanted to help the Ukrainians but didn’t know how to do it until now,” Holm added.
For the past few years, meals were sent to the Feed My Lambs Orphanage and School in Haiti. However, because of the country’s civil unrest, Waunakee produced meals cannot be shipped to Haiti this year. This is unfortunate because the need is greater now than ever because of last year’s earthquake that left many in Haiti with limited access to food and safe water for drinking and hygiene.
Until the pandemic, a Waunakee Food for Kidz group has traveled to Haiti three times to help with various projects at the orphanage and distribute the meals directly to Haitian villages. The Waunakee group witnessed first-hand the poverty and hunger that is so prevalent in Haiti.
John Gaska is a Waunakee resident who has been on all three Food for Kidz trips to Haiti.
“It is sad that we can’t get our food shipped into Haiti this year, but hopefully we can continue helping them sometime in the future," Gaska said. "I have witnessed how great the need is, and it is pretty amazing that the food we produce in Waunakee can help so many hungry children in Haiti.”
Food for Kidz will be making two different meals for the Ukraine shipment. The first shift at 10 a.m. will package the Fortified Instant Oatmeal and the 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. shifts will be a Rice and Bean mix. Both meals have vitamins added to address malnutrition.
Local artist, Mark Weller, another member of the Food for Kidz committee, said “We need both donations and volunteers to reach our goal of 200,000 meals. Costs have increased, but the overall cost of ingredients is still only 20 cents per meal. Our goal is to raise $40,000 so we can fill the shipping container for the Ukraine as well as donate meals to the Dane County Community Action Coalition (CAC) to help local families. Donations can be sent to Waunakee Food for Kidz, Box 164, Waunakee, WI 53597.”
Jamie Griffin Strachota, Food for Kidz committee member, said “We are currently recruiting volunteers for our three shifts on www.WaunakeeFoodForKidz.org. Historically we’ve had a volunteer waitlist, so we encourage people to sign up sooner rather than later to be a part of this fun annual event.” While donations are not required to volunteer, many neighborhoods, groups, clubs and businesses elect to be Table Sponsors by donating $300 and providing 10 volunteers for a shift. “It’s a great way to bring family and friends together or as a team-building event for businesses.”
Mick Holm, one of the local organizers, states, “This is our 17th year of making Food for Kidz meals here in Waunakee. Since 2006, Waunakee has packaged 3,556,036 meals. We have some volunteers who have helped every year and the Village has been most supportive in every way. It is gratifying that now our Village can help make a small difference in the lives of Ukrainians who have suffered and continue to suffer so much.”