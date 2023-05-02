Waunakee Food Pantry to host open house Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email May 2, 2023 May 2, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The community will have an opportunity to tour the Waunakee Food Pantry during an open house planned for May 20.The drop-in open house will run from 10 a.m.-noon that Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony to end the event at noon.The pantry opened in the new location last in March. The new address is 710 South St, Suite A, or the lower level of the building. For any questions email info@waunakeefoodpantry.org Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Waunakee man receives nine months jail OWI-3, with weapons charge dropped Waunakee's Early Files Waunakee's Mike Moh gets extended screen time in new 'Ghosted' film Waunakee-area experts offer insight into drug, alcohol trends Annual banquet pays tribute to Waunakee volunteers, leaders Latest e-Edition Waunakee Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!