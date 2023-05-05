Richland Center’s Callie Nisly contemplates the clothing selection at a yard sale on Division Street, during last year’s Waunakee Garage Sale Days event. Nisly is one of many people to have traveled from out-of-town to take advantage of the deals and steals.
Left: A local seamstress checks out an antique sewing machine on Woodland Drive, during the 2022 Waunakee Garage Sale Days event. The owner’s husband says the machine was a gift for his wife that sat in their basement the past 6 years.
A Sun Prairie resident buys a headlamp for one of his vehicles during last year’s Waunakee Garage Sale Days event. The light would have cost more than $50 new, but it sold for a dollar thanks to the previous owner wanting to rid himself of the item.
Next weekend, the Waunakee area’s annual garage sale tradition will draw thousands of people to the community, all bargain hunters looking for treasures.
For decades, community organizations have helped organize the event, starting with the Jaycees and then followed by the Christian Life Assembly of God Church, when Pastor Leonard Allen and wife Becky rounded up volunteers to create maps for the sales and distribute those and signs around town.
This is the second year the Optimists have helped spearhead the effort, which many see as a service to the community.
In Waunakee, the weekend of Mother’s Day is reserved for the sales, from Thursday to Saturday, though some households get a head start on Wednesday.
The sales allow Waunakee-area residents to earn a little extra cash while downsizing. In turn, families find bargains for gently used clothing, home decor, tools, appliances and more. Even houses and vehicles have been sold during the weekend.
The shoppers also visit local establishments for lunch and respite during the busy weekend.
The area definitely sees more traffic than normal, and pedestrians are advised to keep their eyes open for drivers who may have their eyes on what’s for sale rather than what’s in front of them.
The Allens have estimated about 800 homes open their garages for the sales, and the maps usually have about 300 listings.
Nonprofit organizations also benefit, as they coordinate brat sales, food stands or their own garage sales. Then, unsold items often are donated to St. Vincent de Paul and other organizations.
As it has for decades, Garage Sale Days in Waunakee will offer a chance for homeowners to get some serious spring cleaning done and time for treasure hunting, plus a little fun as community members emerge from their homes after a long winter and reconnect with their friends and neighbors.