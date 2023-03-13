Shannon Lamb

LAMB

 DATCP

A Waunakee High School graduate is among six top candidates for the state's Alice in Dairyland post.

Shannon Lamb of Dane is a contender for the state's Department of Agriculture public relations professional. According to the announcement of the candidates from the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Lamb served as the the Lodi Agricultural Fairest of the Fair in 2021, and in 2022 was the Wisconsin Honey Queen.