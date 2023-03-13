A Waunakee High School graduate is among six top candidates for the state's Alice in Dairyland post.
Shannon Lamb of Dane is a contender for the state's Department of Agriculture public relations professional. According to the announcement of the candidates from the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Lamb served as the the Lodi Agricultural Fairest of the Fair in 2021, and in 2022 was the Wisconsin Honey Queen.
After graduating from Waunakee High School, she earned a bachelor's degree in soil and crop science, environmental horticulture, and animal science with a minor in biology from the University of Wisconsin–Platteville. Lamb is currently pursuing a master's degree in biological engineering from the University of Missouri.
Lamb grew up on her family’s diversified production farm and was involved in FFA and 4-H, showing livestock throughout Wisconsin. Lamb remains active on her family's farm feeding the calves.
The three-day Alice in Dairyland Finals are May 11-13 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. It will include agribusiness tours, media interviews, an impromptu question and answer session, individual interviews, and candidate presentations.
The 76th Alice in Dairyland will be announced May 13 during a live presentation.
If selected, Lamb would begin her one-year term on July 5, 2023.