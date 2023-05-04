After completing a successful performance day at this year's district solo and ensemble held at Waunakee High School. the following band, choir and orchestra students qualified and chose to continue honing their performance skills at the state solo & ensemble festival held at UW-Platteville for the Waunakee area's region. To qualify for an opportunity to perform at state, students had to perform at class A solo or ensemble, which is the most difficult of the three classes (class A, B, & C). For many of these students the choosing and learning of their pieces began in December of 2022.
Band: Camille Kittell, Cooper Yecoshenko, George Kind, Zach King, Genevieve Mallin, Nate Bound, Leela Krudop, Luke Hurlebaus, Lucy Troester, Portia Grade, Wilson Kierce, Cole Krudop, Jonathan Orlowski, Sam Lane, Alex Jurkuta, Carter Bush, Sawyer Schwenn, Carson Macksam, Logan Kabele, Sam Anderson, Skyler Cole, Danny Miller, Lexi Lindgard, Charlie Vehige, Sophia Komosa, Violet Peotter, Sebastian Mejia-Gonzalez, Luke Jiang (MS).
Piano: Leo Peotter, Nathan Ranum, Samuel Karls-Dale, Sean Hughes, Tigress Zhao (MS), Mari Anderson (MS-Stevens Pt. State).
Orchestra: Genevieve Mallin, Madison Murray, Troy Niles, Selah Kim.
Several Waunakee High School and Middle School faculty make the solo/ensemble opportunity possible, including Ryan Caloud, Ryan Gill, Molly Petroff, Elizabeth Heiks, Jamie Sercombe, and Jessica Spicer.