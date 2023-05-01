Forty-one teams from 25 schools across Wisconsin participated Thursday and Friday in the Wisconsin Civics Games Regionals for a chance to compete next month in the state finals. The competition, presented by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, drew more than 160 students.

During the five competitions held virtually on Thursday and Friday, teams faced off in head-to-head matchups, answering questions about the state budget, local elections, legislative term limits, quorums and other civics-related issues. Public officials, legal professionals, and newspaper editors and publishers served as judges for the Games.