Forty-one teams from 25 schools across Wisconsin participated Thursday and Friday in the Wisconsin Civics Games Regionals for a chance to compete next month in the state finals. The competition, presented by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, drew more than 160 students.
During the five competitions held virtually on Thursday and Friday, teams faced off in head-to-head matchups, answering questions about the state budget, local elections, legislative term limits, quorums and other civics-related issues. Public officials, legal professionals, and newspaper editors and publishers served as judges for the Games.
The top three scoring teams from each region advance to the state championships on May 12 at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison. Each member of the team that wins that competition will receive a $2,000 scholarship to a Wisconsin college or university. The scholarships are funded in part by the generous support of the University of Wisconsin System.
The competition will begin at 9 a.m. in Room 411 South, and is open to the public. Participants should check-in at 8:30 at the registration desk, where they will be provided with lunch vouchers and competition materials. The final round is expected to be complete by 2:30 p.m.
The schools advancing to the state finals are:
-Ashwaubenon High School
-Big Foot Union High School, Walworth
-FJ Turner High School, Beloit
-Green Bay Southwest High School
-Mineral Point High School
-New London High School
-Platteville High School
-Green Bay Preble High School (two teams)
-Richland Center High School
-River Falls High School
-Seymour Community High School
-Waunakee High School
-West Bend East & West High Schools (two teams)
The WNA Foundation launched the Wisconsin Civics Games in 2018 in response to declining civics education and participation. More than 100 students from 25 schools competed in the inaugural competitions, which were held in February 2019 and culminated the following month with a team from Platteville High School being named the Games’ first champions.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Civics Games took a hiatus in 2020 and 2021, during which time the WNA Foundation launched an editorial writing and cartoon competition, which continued to cultivate an understanding among young adults of their role in our democracy. The Games returned in 2022, with a two-person team from Indian Trail High School & Academy taking home the championship.
Additional support for the Wisconsin Civics Games has been provided by the Evjue Foundation, Wisconsin Counties Association, League of Wisconsin Municipalities, Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, WisconsinEye, Wisconsin Senate Scholars Program, Wisconsin News Tracker, Godfrey & Kahn, Local Government Institute of Wisconsin and MG&E Foundation.