A team from Waunakee High School took second place in the Wisconsin Civics Games, the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation announced Friday. 

Four students from West Bend East and West High Schools were named champions of the third annual competition, presented by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation. They were among 62 students from 13 schools across the state competing at the state Capitol in Madison, after advancing from a field of 166 during regional contests held virtually last month. They comprised one of two teams from their school to make it to the finals. Each will be awarded a $2,000 scholarships to a Wisconsin college or university of their choice.