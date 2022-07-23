 Skip to main content
Waunakee IDEA: Committee aims to foster access, inclusion in Waunakee

A grassroots committee has formed in Waunakee to address issues of inclusion, diversity, equity and access (IDEA).

Calling it the Waunakee IDEA, the members recently hosted their first meeting open to the community at the Waunakee Public Library to invite others to join the 10-member core committee as they offer education and advocacy.

Joel Lewis

Joel Lewis, a Westport resident and father of four, is forming a community DEI committee that will be autonomous from the Waunakee school district and its municipalities.

