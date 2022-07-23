Waunakee IDEA: Committee aims to foster access, inclusion in Waunakee

A grassroots committee has formed in Waunakee to address issues of inclusion, diversity, equity and access (IDEA).
Calling it the Waunakee IDEA, the members recently hosted their first meeting open to the community at the Waunakee Public Library to invite others to join the 10-member core committee as they offer education and advocacy.
Joel Lewis formed the committee after the Board of Education disbanded its own community-member DEI committee, replacing it with one composed only of school officials.
“It hit a lot of people hard,” Lewis said. “It felt like we were making a lot of progress, and then it got taken away.”
He added that many of the problems have not gone away, so some of the DEI committee members formed a committee separate from any school or governmental entity.
Lewis and others felt a community DEI committee was needed with members from all areas of the community to address any issues that may come with diversity, equity, inclusion and access, not only in the schools but the community as a whole, he said.
“What we’re trying to do, we’re not here to solve people’s problems… I think it’s about advocacy, I think it’s about collaboration,” Lewis said, adding the committee needs to work with the village government and the board of education.
The goals are to build relationships and engage the community, the members say. The committee will have multiple roles, providing information for those interested in learning more.
Lewis said the committee members understand that they’re not experts.
“Other people, if they have something that they want to bring to the table, they can come in help, organize that… but this is truly community,” Lewis said. “It’s about trying to figure out how we can all do this together.”
Mainly, Lewis sees the Waunakee IDEA committee providing a resource for others, along with education and advocacy.
Christa Schmeelk, another member of the core committee, attends church at FPC with Lewis, whom she called a long-time friend.
“The reason why I’m so passionate about DEI is because I’m passionate about Jesus,” Schmeelk said. “In my faith, Jesus is passionate about including those on the margins and celebrating all individual humans as children of God.”
Schmeelk said her faith journey has sparked a desire to work on these issues and to see action.
“This group is all about creating connections in our specific community, which I love,” she said.
She said when Lewis approached her about the Waunakee IDEA, she was excited about a grassroots effort where she and her family live. Schmeelk previously worked as a paraeducator with young children in the school system for four years, she said.
“I want to see them grow up in the community, each one of them, no matter what their backgrounds are, what their beliefs are, so that they can be helped and launched into the world with dignity and hope,” Schmeelk said.
Schmeelk sees the group offering a space for conversation about DEI topics, she said. Business owners and individuals who want to learn more can start “moving the needle, giving more community members access and creating an environment where everyone feels they have dignity.
As the committee continues to meet with other community members, they will begin to learn more about the needs and desires, she said.
Another member of the core committee, David Boetcher, said the Waunakee IDEA grew from a realization that the community as a whole, not just the school district, has a need for a committee to address DEI issues.
As an example, he cited an incident in May of 2020 when teenagers drove through a neighborhood screaming a racial slur from the car window, then posted a video of themselves on social media. The incident did not take place in school, so school officials had no recourse.
Boetcher also sees education as the committee’s main goal.
“There’s been, at times, mild resistance to even thinking there is a problem,” he said.
Providing advocacy is another goal, along with finding ways to help community members connect and and come together, he said
“I think its biggest role is to empower people who feel discriminated [against] or not included to find ways to work on getting that inclusion to occur,” Boetcher said.
Community groups who don’t feel they have a role can also be brought to the table.
“It’s about providing that connection, and networking and education between groups where each one would not be fully empowered to solve the problem, together they can work on it,” Boetcher said.
Boetcher foresees more community outreach, perhaps through book studies and workshops, with experts brought in for specific areas.
The Waunakee IDEA committee is currently working on creating a Facebook page and website. Currently, community members interested in joining can email waunakeeidea@gmail.com.