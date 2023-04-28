Peter Ripp Dane County Jail Intake Photo

A Waunakee man was sentenced to nine months in Dane County jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a third offense after entering a guilty plea on April 26.

Peter R. Ripp, 53, appeared in Dane County Circuit Court for a plea hearing on misdemeanor charges of OWI-3, operating a vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration as a third offense, operating a firearm while intoxicated, and possession of drug paraphernalia.