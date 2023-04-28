A Waunakee man was sentenced to nine months in Dane County jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a third offense after entering a guilty plea on April 26.
Peter R. Ripp, 53, appeared in Dane County Circuit Court for a plea hearing on misdemeanor charges of OWI-3, operating a vehicle with prohibited alcohol concentration as a third offense, operating a firearm while intoxicated, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ripp entered a guilty plea on the first count of OWI-3, while the District Attorney's Office dropped the other charges.
The charges stemmed from an incident at 6:22 p.m., on Feb. 6, 2022 in which Waunakee police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash, involving a Ford F-150 and a Toyota Tacoma at Sunset Lane and North Century Avenue.
The responding officer found the driver of the Tacoma, Ripp, still in the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. Ripp reportedly appeared to be asleep and was woken by the officer. When informed that he had been in a collision, Ripp reportedly told the officer that he did not know, "how he ended up in this location."
Ripp also informed the officer that he had a concealed carry permit and a weapon in the center console. The officer also reported seeing ammunition and marijuana in the vehicle.
A witness reported that Ripp had been driving on eastbound Sunset Lane, passed through the intersection, then stuck the passenger side of the other vehicle, and came to a stop.
Blood alcohol analysis at the UW Hospital reported that Ripp had a blood alcohol content of approximately .300 at the time of the test, nearly four times the legal limit.
Following Ripp's plea in court, Judge Mario White sentenced Ripp to nine months in Dane County Jail with Huber privileges and 32 months of license revocation.