Waunakee mom on a crusade to save others from fentanyl poisoning

When asked what the leading cause of death is for people ages 18 to 45, few might believe it’s fentanyl poisoning. But according to the CDC, fentanyl’s role in unintended deaths is greater than any other.
For Michelle Kullmann, who is about to mark the first anniversary of her son Cade Reddington’s death from fentanyl poisoning, witnessing a national health crisis that receives little fanfare is beyond frustrating.
She’s quick to point out that Cade, who was starting his freshman year at UW-Madison after graduating from Waunakee High School in 2021, died of poisoning, not an overdose. He is one of tens of thousands in the United States who died after taking a substance laced with the synthetic opioid. In Cade’s case, it was a Percocet pill.
Kullmann, along with others close to Cade, will mark his “Angelversary” on Nov. 4. Through her grief, she has led a crusade to spread awareness and prevent others from meeting the same fate as her son’s, ensuring that this loss will serve a greater purpose.
“It’s what keeps me going, and I have this vision that someday when I see Cade again, he’s going to sit me down, and he’s such a ball of energy, he’s going to say, ‘Mom, oh my gosh, I’m going to tell you about all these lives that are saved,” Kullmann said.
Today, using illegally bought drugs can not only cause harm, it can cause death. Drug cartels are adding fentanyl to a wide range of substances bought on the black market, including pills, marijuana, cocaine and vape cartridges, Kullmann said.
“Things that are just supposed to be recreational drugs are no longer recreational because there’s a good chance they’re going to have fentanyl, and you can die from one-time use,” Kullmann said, adding the synthetic opioid is 50 times more potent than heroin.
Immediately after losing her son, Kullmann began researching and sprung into action. She knew her son would never intentionally overdose.
“Once I found out how prevalent of a problem this is, I never was worried about stigma or shame, which is what stops a lot of people from talking about this. I realized we are in a horrific crisis,” she said.
Another parent, Erin Rachwel from Pewaukee, reached out to Kullmann. The Rachwels had lost their son to fentanyl poisoning at UW-Milwaukee nine months prior in the same dorm building as Cade’s.
“The school had done absolutely nothing to change their drug and alcohol policies or education for incoming freshmen,” Kullmann said.
The parents lobbied the university for change, but they were initially met with resistance. But, after they contacted then UW System Tommy Thompson and relayed their sons’ stories, Thompson asked the UW campuses to include Narcan in the dorms and to launch an educational campaign. Now, Narcan is available at all campuses except two. Also, all freshmen at UW-Milwaukee are required to sit through an hour-long training on drug overdose awareness and fentanyl poisoning before they can receive a pass allowing visitors to the dorms.
“That’s been a huge, huge change,” Kullmann said.
Kullmann and a group of parents also worked with the governors’ office to issue a statewide alert. In August, Wisconsin and other states recognized National Fentanyl Awareness Day, which coincided with the health department’s alert.
“We’re also working with the Department of Public Instruction, and we’re talking to them about trying to get all school districts in Wisconsin, especially middle schools and high schools, to have Narcan on hand,” Kullmann said.
Kullmann also told Cade’s story at a Project Brave event in Waunakee last February. But, she believes so much more can be done, particularly to educate younger students. Kullmann said she spoke with students at Horizon, a charter school for students recovering from alcohol and drug dependency. They told her education should begin with fourth- and fifth-graders before young people begin experimenting with drugs or alcohol, she said.
Awareness about mental wellbeing is also important, Kullmann added.
“I really feel like we need to focus on kids' mental wellbeing from a young age and giving them tools for resilience so that when they get to this age, when they have that opportunity to use drugs whether it’s for self-medicating or they’re curious, that they have got tools to draw on to make other choices,” she said.
Kullmann is adamant that a larger public awareness campaign is needed, particularly as the Centers for Disease Control has reported that 107,375 people in the U.S. had died of overdoses and drug poisonings in the 12-month period ending in January 2022.
Cade Reddington brought light into the world, his friends and family say, and on Nov. 4, those who know him will be urged to do one random act of kindness. Kullmann has a website in his name with several links to educational resources. Anyone looking for more information about fentanyl can visit cadeslight.org.