Waunakee Neighborhood Connection is most visible by its “free store,” the community store with household goods, clothing and other necessities open to clients.
But much of the work – referrals to other agencies and financial help during crises – goes unseen.
Lisa Humenik, the nonprofit’s executive director, provided the Waunakee Rotary Club with an update on WNC’s programs during the club’s Aug. 11 meeting.
She opened her talk by noting the client base’s steady growth in the past four years, when the community has experienced a pandemic and high inflation. In 2021, WNC saw a 72% increase in registered households over the prior year, she said, with 292 registered as of the end of the year. This year, WNC serves 337 families, nearly 1,200 individuals.
WNC has “incredible partnerships,” Humenik said, noting the school district, senior center and other organizations offer referrals.
WNC’s goal is for everyone in the community, no matter their income level, to feel valued. She quoted one Neighborhood Connection client who said, “I love living in a community where I can get help when I need it and help others when I am able to.”
Humenik said WNC clients return to help others when possible, and said the organization continues to “perpetuate the spirit of giving” in Waunakee.
While Waunakee has few families living at the poverty level, about 23% of households live below what’s known as the ALICE threshold.
ALICE, or “asset-limited, income constrained, employed” describes an income level that is less than the cost of living. In Dane County, for a family of four to meet the household basic expenses, the two wage-earners would need to make $68,472; an individual would need an annual income of $21,625.
In Waunakee, the average 1-bedroom apartment is rented at $1,100 per month, and child care costs are higher than the national average, Lisa said.
Most of WNC’s clients are employed, she said, adding those who are not are either between jobs or retired. Many come to WNC because they’re in significantly low-wage jobs while others just need intermittent help to cover an unexpected expense, such as a car repair of over $1,000.
Humenik reminded the club that 56% of households nationwide have an average of less than $1,000 in savings.
WNC is driven by volunteers, Lisa said, and has just two paid staff members, herself and a client services manager. The 2021 annual report notes that 98 volunteers provided 2,577 hours of service to WNC and its clients.
The mission is to provide programs and resources such as the community store.
Other programs include case management to connect clients to other agencies, a Neighbor to Neighbor fund to help with expenses, the Build a Bed program in partnership with Waunakee Furniture ETC, a school supply pantry, English Group to help non-native English speakers work on their skills, and the holiday program to provide families with gifts. Lisa said WNC provides the Christmas meal for clients; the Waunakee Food Pantry provides the Thanksgiving meal.
Those looking to help with WNC can donate to its PULSE fund, which helps with upkeep and supplying the free store, or to the Neighbor to Neighbor emergency fund for clients. Donations of repurposed goods such as household items and decor, clothes and shoes, along with cleaning supplies are always welcome.
Asked about possibly moving from its Century Avenue location, Humenik said WNC is exploring the feasibility of the former South Street library, where the Waunakee Food Pantry plans to relocate. An arrangement was needed with the Waunakee school district for parking at the upper level, and that does look like it’s forthcoming, Lisa Humenik. Creative Business Interiors plans to study the upper level to see if it can accommodate WNC. It is the same square footage as the Century Avenue location, and would allow WNC to operate all on level.
“I think it’s a great space for us, and I love the synergy of being in the same building as the food pantry,” Humenik said.