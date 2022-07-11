Have you ever driven down Century Avenue and seen the WNC sign and thought, “what is that place?” Or maybe you’ve dropped off donations and wondered, “what happens with them next?” Waunakee Neighborhood Connection’s upcoming Neighborhood Nights will give you the chance to find out.
Neighborhood Nights are an opportunity to learn more about how Neighborhood Connection engages Waunakee community members in supporting and empowering one another and about how community members can be a part of their “neighbors helping neighbors” approach.
Now in its 15th year as a charitable nonprofit organization, Neighborhood Connection provides numerous free needs-based programs and services for neighbors experiencing financial hardships and volunteer opportunities that result in thousands of local lives touched each year.
Community members are invited to drop in with their family on Neighborhood Nights for a self-guided tour of the Community Store, learn about client programs and volunteer opportunities, and connect with others who live in your neighborhood! Volunteers will be serving ice pops and Student Team members will lead supervised activities for kids ages 3-12.
While residents are encouraged to attend the night designated for their neighborhood so that they can meet and mingle with folks who live nearby, all are welcome to attend whichever event best fits their schedule. All Neighborhood Nights will go from 5-7 p.m.
The schedule is as follows:
Thursday, July 21 - Westbridge, Meadowbrook, Six Mile Creek, Pleasant View Heights, Capitol Estates, Waunakee Heights, Northridge Estates, Dane, Vienna.
Thursday, Aug. 4 - Westview Meadows, Centennial Heights, Dormal Heights, Country Aire, Original Plat/Downtown, Springfield.