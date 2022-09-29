A new run
LEFT: Waunakee Neighborhood Connection has announced its new Pumpkin Smash Dash, similar to the Horrible Holiday Sweater Shuffle. This 2019 picture shows the race.

 File photo

From a new fall 5k run to expanded hours, the Waunakee Neighborhood Connections has several changes to announce.

Starting the first week of October, Neighborhood Connection will be open five days a week and on the first Saturday of each month.