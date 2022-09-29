From a new fall 5k run to expanded hours, the Waunakee Neighborhood Connections has several changes to announce.
Starting the first week of October, Neighborhood Connection will be open five days a week and on the first Saturday of each month.
“We have had many people wanting to donate items for our Community Store, as well as clients, share with us that they’ve stopped by on a Tuesday or Thursday only to find us closed,” said Lisa Humenik, executive director. “There are also quite a few people who want to volunteer on those days. We’re excited to make these extended hours and access to our services available for everyone in the community.”
Hours for dropping off donations or volunteering are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wednesday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; and the first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.\. Clients are welcome to come to the Community Store mornings Monday through Thursday, Wednesday evenings from 4-7 p.m., and all day on Fridays and open Saturdays.
Great Pumpkin Smash DashAfter being on hiatus due the pandemic, Neighborhood Connection’s fun run is back, now with a Halloween theme. The Great Pumpkin Smash Dash will begin and end at The Lone Girl Brewing Company the morning of Saturday, Oct. 15, and take participants through the streets of Waunakee on a Halloween excursion full of tricks and treats! Festivities include a pre-shuffle warm up, treat stations along the route, and a post-shuffle Halloween party including awards for the best costume, top fundraisers, and a pumpkin smash. This family friendly event has something for ALL!
A link to information and registration can be found at waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org. Anyone interested in volunteering for the event can contact Waunakee Neighborhood Connection at wncteam@waunakeenc.org or (608) 849-5740.
Winter coat, accessory driveWith the days getting shorter and cooler as we head into fall, it will soon be time for winter gear. From Oct. 1-17, Waunakee Neighborhood Connection is collecting new and gently used winter coats, snow pants, boots, gloves, scarves, and hats for all ages in preparation for its winter coat and accessory distribution on Oct. 21-22. The distribution will take place at Peace Lutheran Church.
“With nearly 1200 individuals of all ages being served by WNC, many of whom are new to midwest winters, the need for warm outerwear is tremendous,” said Helyn Luisi-Mills, director of client services. “This collection drive and event will allow us to ensure that everyone in our program has what they need to stay warm this winter.”
Winter coats and accessories can be dropped off at Waunakee Neighborhood Connection, 208 S Century Ave., anytime during its open hours. There is also a collection bin at Prairie Elementary School and items will be collected at Waunakee High School’s last regular season home football game on Friday, Oct. 7.
Individuals or families in need of winter coats and accessories or anyone interested in volunteering for the distribution event should contact Waunakee Neighborhood Connection at wncteam@waunakeenc.org or (608)849-5740.
Get involved, make a differenceWaunakee Neighborhood Connection’s neighbors helping neighbors approach is powered by volunteerism with more than 100 local residents serving on a regular basis. There are still many opportunities to get involved to help local families in need. Volunteer roles are available to meet a variety of interests and schedules as well as to accommodate those who want to serve in person or prefer to work on projects at home.
Anyone interested in becoming involved is invited to attend an upcoming Volunteer Information Session. The next sessions will take place on Oct. 11 from 10-11:30 a.m. and on Oct. 25 from 1-2:30 p.m. The information session video is also available online. For more information or to register, visit https://waunakeeneighborhoodconnection.org/index.php/volunteer/.