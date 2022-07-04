Waunakee first responders will once again host the Citizens Academy, offering community members a hands-on program meant to provide a better understanding of the EMS, police and fire department’s duties and responsibilities. During simulations, participants will be able to assume the role of a police officer, firefighter and emergency medical technician. The academy is limited to 14 participants and is for those ages 18 or older. Anyone interested is asked to apply by Aug. 28 by visiting the department’s website, stopping by the police station or contacting Sgt. Matt Plendl at (608) 849-4523 or mplendl@waunakeepd.org. The nine-week program begins Sept. 7 and runs from 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau reports that Wisconsin food prices are on pace with the national average. According to the Bureau’s latest informal Marketbasket survey, the cost of 12 food items to serve a summer cookout for 10 totaled $69.74. The same survey conducted on the national level led by the Bureau totaled $69.68. The Bureau reports that farmers are feeling the impact of increased prices, too, particularly rising fuel and fertilizer costs. USDA is forecasting supermarket prices to be up 8.5% to 9.5% and expects double-digit increases in poultry, eggs, dairy, fats, oils and bakery items, according to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau.